After a nail-biting GNCC Championship fight with Stu Baylor in 2021, Ben Kelley looked unstoppable in 2022, winning the first six races in a row. Then? A huge crash and broken leg suffered at an AMA National Enduro ended his season. It's been a long road back and Kelley still isn't 100 percent yet. But somehow he scratched out a second at the GNCC opener in South Carolina and then a win at round two in Florida! BK takes us through the effort it takes to win these races and how he's trying to recover and build at the same time. Plus, Southwick stories!

