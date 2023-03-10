Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
Articles
Live Now
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Ben Kelley's Comeback

Exhaust Podcast Ben Kelley's Comeback

March 10, 2023 2:00pm
by:

After a nail-biting GNCC Championship fight with Stu Baylor in 2021, Ben Kelley looked unstoppable in 2022, winning the first six races in a row. Then? A huge crash and broken leg suffered at an AMA National Enduro ended his season. It's been a long road back and Kelley still isn't 100 percent yet. But somehow he scratched out a second at the GNCC opener in South Carolina and then a win at round two in Florida! BK takes us through the effort it takes to win these races and how he's trying to recover and build at the same time. Plus, Southwick stories!

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School and the WD-40 brand.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now