RJ Hampshire put in an impressive ride in his 450SX debut. At Daytona International Speedway in his home state of Florida, the #24 made his professional premier-class debut as the 250SX West Region remains on break until March 25. After an injury at the Anaheim 2 Supercross, Hampshire podiumed the rescheduled Oakland Supercross and then was given the opportunity to race an FC 450 for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team at the Daytona Supercross. Hampshire said on Friday’s media day he was “about as close to 100 percent” as he can be. He said if he is healthy, he will never shy away from racing and was thankful to have the opportunity to compete on a 450cc machine at the top level of the sport.

“Never would have thought I would be racing a factory 450 on supercross. …I’m here to learn as much as I can,” Hampshire said.

He delivered solid results throughout the day, starting off with a P5 in overall qualifying. Then, in the second heat race, he holeshot and led all six laps, even holding off a late charge from both Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton on the last lap. In the main event, Hampshire rode home a solid eighth place in his maiden 450SX main event. Afterward, Hampshire said he would most likely be back on the FC 450 for the Indianapolis Supercross (which he later confirmed on Tuesday evening). Check out the #24’s thoughts on his maiden premier class race. And watch for him again this weekend.

Racer X: RJ, take us through your first night on a 450.

RJ Hampshire: Just a fun day all around. Thanks to the team, really. There’s not many people that would talk their team into letting them go racing and have the balls to do it, really. That’s what it comes down to. I put them out there tonight. But big shout out to Murph [Sean Murphy]. Murph was the one that really had a lot of push behind this, and then we got Nate [Ramsey] behind it. Same with Jen from Rockstar. They were like, 'Okay, let’s try to make a story out of this.' There’s a lot of hype around, like, 'Hey, we’re going racing!' I tried not to hype it up too much. Like, look, we’re just going to go here and learn, try to do what we can. I knew the bike was really good out of the starts and I was crushing them, so I was like, 'Man, we’re going to holeshot this heat race. I don't know where we’re going to go from there. It’s a big question mark, but we’re going to get a holeshot.' Then I did that, led a few laps, and then white flag. I’m like, 'Oh boy. This might happen here.' You’ll see on the last lap I kind of blanked out a little bit and OJ’d a three. Like, 'Shit, let me pull it back together!' But a solid night. Stoked. Even on the main event. Yeah, I got an eighth, but I was right there with that group. I think it was a couple seconds ahead of me, and I was very respectful to the guys that are in the points. I was kind of giving it to them a little bit, and then whenever I did that, two guys got me and I was like, all right, regroup. Had Ken Roczen on me. I’m like, "All right, it’s kind of a big deal here.' [Laughs] He kind of came over a bit and I had the inside and I was like, 'I’m holding him up. Let him go.' So, I checked him a bit there. He got me. But, just stoked on the whole day, really.