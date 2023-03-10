Note: Main image is from the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 11, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This race will be the ninth round of the 2023 season and will be the fifth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Indianapolis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Indianapolis Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

The third round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. The General GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season also kicks off this weekend in Argentina. The MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. As of the rule change announced last month, MXGP qualifying will now award points, so Saturday’s qualifying moto become a little more important.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.