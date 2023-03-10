Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
How to Watch: Supercross, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch Supercross, GNCC, and MXGP

March 10, 2023 11:00am
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 11, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This race will be the ninth round of the 2023 season and will be the fifth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Indianapolis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Indianapolis Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

The third round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. The General GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season also kicks off this weekend in Argentina. The MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. As of the rule change announced last month, MXGP qualifying will now award points, so Saturday’s qualifying moto become a little more important.

Related: Changes Made to MXGP Qualifying Races; Points Now Awarded

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States186
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States181
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States176
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany138
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia99
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States74
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States71
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States71
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States55
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States55
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States39
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States37
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States32
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States60
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia46
3Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand40
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States37
5Ruy Barbosa Chile33
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States60
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States46
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States37
4Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States33
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States33
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States60
2Rachael Archer New Zealand50
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States42
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada36
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States32
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Indianapolis Supercross

Indianapolis Supercross Race Center

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 11, 2023
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
58Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
62Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States Honda CRF250R
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 11, 2023
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Entry List

March 4, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
31Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
50Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

The General GNCC

The General GNCC Race Center

The General Start Rows

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina 

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Race Center

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Timetable

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina MX2 Entry List

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Aonia Pass MX
3030 Thomson Road
Washington, GA  30673

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to The General GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross layout.
The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The 2023 General GNCC track map.
The 2023 General GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Indianapolis Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

2023 Indianapolis SX Schedule
2023 Indianapolis SX Schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The General GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Washington, Georgia.

Friday, March 10

9:00am | Gates Open
2:00pm – 3:45pm | eMTB Registration
3:30pm – 7:00pm | ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
4:00pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
6:00pm | Specialized Turbo Party @ the podium: giveaways and more!
12:00am | Gate Close

Saturday, March 11

6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am – 8:30am | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am | Pro ATV Registration
11:00am | Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 7:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
6:00pme | PeeWee (STACYC) Racing
7:00pm – 7:45 pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 am | Gates Close

Sunday, March 12

6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05am – 9:45am | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

