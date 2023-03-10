Note: Main image is from the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 11, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This race will be the ninth round of the 2023 season and will be the fifth 250SX East Region event of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Indianapolis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Indianapolis Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.
The third round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. The General GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season also kicks off this weekend in Argentina. The MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. As of the rule change announced last month, MXGP qualifying will now award points, so Saturday’s qualifying moto become a little more important.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
IndianapolisKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 11
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
The GeneraleMTB Round 1*
Live Now
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Patagonia ArgentinaSunday, March 12
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|186
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|181
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|176
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|138
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|99
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|74
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|71
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|71
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|55
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|55
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|39
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|37
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|32
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|60
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|46
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|40
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|37
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|33
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|60
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|46
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|37
|4
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|33
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|33
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|60
|2
|Rachael Archer
|50
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|36
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|32
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Indianapolis Supercross
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
|58
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|62
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|31
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
The General GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Race Center
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Timetable
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina MX2 Entry List
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Aonia Pass MX
3030 Thomson Road
Washington, GA 30673
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to The General GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Indianapolis Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Indianapolis, Indiana.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The General GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Washington, Georgia.
Friday, March 10
9:00am | Gates Open
2:00pm – 3:45pm | eMTB Registration
3:30pm – 7:00pm | ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
4:00pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
6:00pm | Specialized Turbo Party @ the podium: giveaways and more!
12:00am | Gate Close
Saturday, March 11
6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am – 8:30am | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am | Pro ATV Registration
11:00am | Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 7:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
6:00pme | PeeWee (STACYC) Racing
7:00pm – 7:45 pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 am | Gates Close
Sunday, March 12
6:00am | Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am | Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05am – 9:45am | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm | Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)