Available Now: Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

MILAN, Italy / PALMETTO, Florida – Milestone and Feld Motor Sports, Inc. are pleased to announce the release of Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6. The only licensed Supercross videogame featuring official riders and tracks from the 2022 season is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam for Windows PC®. The PlayStation version supports Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5, while the Xbox version features Smart Delivery.
With 8 different game modes, the new chapter of the historic franchise promises to deliver the true spirit of Supercross, bringing together the love for competition and the desire to freely enjoy dirt bikes. Racing legend Jeremy McGrath will mentor riders throughout their journey into the world of Supercross: from initial tutorials and challenges in the Supercross Academy to customized quests and trainings, the “King of Supercross” will guide both newcomers and returning players to master a newly renovated gameplay that is both realistic and rewarding. Regardless of their initial skill level, players will find a number of new tools and settings that allow complete customization of riding aids (e.g. auto steering, auto brakes, auto throttle, etc.), and bike set-up options. Finding the right setting on the bike will be crucial to reach the top in the career mode, climbing the ladder from the first races in the 250SX Class to fighting for the 450SX Class championship title.
Riding is a lifestyle and just like in real life, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 players can decide to enjoy their bikes beyond racing. The new Supercross Park is the perfect place to relax and chill alone or with friends; a massive free-roaming environment with five different areas containing huge jumps, original tracks, and so much to explore away from the pressure of competition. Riders will enjoy going full throttle down the Peak as well as launching themselves into exhilarating stunts at the Airport while darting through hangars and abandoned aircrafts; the most curious might try to dig into the secrets of the Quarry, while at the Stadium everyone will feel like the champion of the arena. Free-roaming aside, in the fifth area - inspired by the real-life FanFest - players can recover from injuries through the dedicated challenges of the Rider Shape System or take on special missions from Jeremy McGrath to improve their skills.
Also, a brand-new game mode to be played in split-screen will spice up the fun with friends: the Rhythm Attack consists of quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight section. No turns, no second chances: riders will compete in a single-elimination tournament until the champion is crowned.
Two new additions will enrich the online experience: for the first time, full console cross-play enables online matchmaking across every console system, while a new ranking system will constantly track online accomplishments.
Finally, after the success of past editions, the helmet and track editors are back. Choosing from a wide range of design options, players can express their style and share their creations with the online community, also cross-platform.
