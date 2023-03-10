Available Now: Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

Riding is a lifestyle and just like in real life, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 players can decide to enjoy their bikes beyond racing. The new Supercross Park is the perfect place to relax and chill alone or with friends; a massive free-roaming environment with five different areas containing huge jumps, original tracks, and so much to explore away from the pressure of competition. Riders will enjoy going full throttle down the Peak as well as launching themselves into exhilarating stunts at the Airport while darting through hangars and abandoned aircrafts; the most curious might try to dig into the secrets of the Quarry, while at the Stadium everyone will feel like the champion of the arena. Free-roaming aside, in the fifth area - inspired by the real-life FanFest - players can recover from injuries through the dedicated challenges of the Rider Shape System or take on special missions from Jeremy McGrath to improve their skills.

Also, a brand-new game mode to be played in split-screen will spice up the fun with friends: the Rhythm Attack consists of quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight section. No turns, no second chances: riders will compete in a single-elimination tournament until the champion is crowned.

Two new additions will enrich the online experience: for the first time, full console cross-play enables online matchmaking across every console system, while a new ranking system will constantly track online accomplishments.

Finally, after the success of past editions, the helmet and track editors are back. Choosing from a wide range of design options, players can express their style and share their creations with the online community, also cross-platform.

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam for Windows PC®.