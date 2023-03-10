Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
Articles
Live Now
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Available Now: Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

March 10, 2023 4:00pm | by:
Available Now: <em>Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6</em>

MILAN, Italy / PALMETTO, Florida – Milestone and Feld Motor Sports, Inc. are pleased to announce the release of Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6. The only licensed Supercross videogame featuring official riders and tracks from the 2022 season is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam for Windows PC®. The PlayStation version supports Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5, while the Xbox version features Smart Delivery.

With 8 different game modes, the new chapter of the historic franchise promises to deliver the true spirit of Supercross, bringing together the love for competition and the desire to freely enjoy dirt bikes. Racing legend Jeremy McGrath will mentor riders throughout their journey into the world of Supercross: from initial tutorials and challenges in the Supercross Academy to customized quests and trainings, the “King of Supercross” will guide both newcomers and returning players to master a newly renovated gameplay that is both realistic and rewarding. Regardless of their initial skill level, players will find a number of new tools and settings that allow complete customization of riding aids (e.g. auto steering, auto brakes, auto throttle, etc.), and bike set-up options. Finding the right setting on the bike will be crucial to reach the top in the career mode, climbing the ladder from the first races in the 250SX Class to fighting for the 450SX Class championship title.

Watch Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 trailer

Riding is a lifestyle and just like in real life, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 players can decide to enjoy their bikes beyond racing. The new Supercross Park is the perfect place to relax and chill alone or with friends; a massive free-roaming environment with five different areas containing huge jumps, original tracks, and so much to explore away from the pressure of competition. Riders will enjoy going full throttle down the Peak as well as launching themselves into exhilarating stunts at the Airport while darting through hangars and abandoned aircrafts; the most curious might try to dig into the secrets of the Quarry, while at the Stadium everyone will feel like the champion of the arena. Free-roaming aside, in the fifth area - inspired by the real-life FanFest - players can recover from injuries through the dedicated challenges of the Rider Shape System or take on special missions from Jeremy McGrath to improve their skills.

Also, a brand-new game mode to be played in split-screen will spice up the fun with friends: the Rhythm Attack consists of quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight section. No turns, no second chances: riders will compete in a single-elimination tournament until the champion is crowned.

Two new additions will enrich the online experience: for the first time, full console cross-play enables online matchmaking across every console system, while a new ranking system will constantly track online accomplishments.

Finally, after the success of past editions, the helmet and track editors are back. Choosing from a wide range of design options, players can express their style and share their creations with the online community, also cross-platform.   

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam for Windows PC®.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now