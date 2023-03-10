Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
Articles
Live Now
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Full Schedule

SCOTT Launches Fury JP61 Goggle & Sunglasses Collection

March 10, 2023 4:05pm | by:
SCOTT Launches Fury JP61 Goggle & Sunglasses Collection

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our brand new JP61 goggle and sunglasses collection!

The SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle and Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses are the official signature edition goggles & sunnies for SCOTT Motosport athlete Jorge Prado. The design of this stunning new eyewear collection has been created in corporation with Jorge to acknowledge the long-running partnership between SCOTT and Jorge and to represent his unique style on and off the track.   

Jorge has been a part of the SCOTT athlete program throughout the vast majority of his professional career. There have been many highlights throughout Jorge’s time with SCOTT, including two MX2 World Championships in 2018 and 2019. When it came to the design of the collection, the SCOTT graphic designers worked together with Jorge to ensure that the products could represented the look he wanted, in a design that works for him and his fans alike.

“I am proud to make this collaboration with a brand that truly supported me since day one. I have been using SCOTT goggles since I was riding 65cc and now, releasing for the first time a JP61 signature collection with them is something I am really exited about. I can’t wait to race with my JP61 Fury Goggle!” – Jorge Prado

“We are super excited to be launching this signature edition eyewear collection with Jorge. It is the first signature edition racing goggle SCOTT has produced with one of our athletes in a long time, so we are stoked we could make it happen with Jorge for the 2023 season” Adam Simpson – SCOTT Motosports Marketing Manager

  • Jorge Prado SCOTT Sports
The goggle

The Fury JP61 goggle comes in a wild pink, white and grey colorway and features an official JP61 logo on the strap. A pink chrome WORKS lens gives the goggle that extra pro look.  

The Fury Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.

Goggle Features:

Jorge Prado Signature Edition

Lens Lock System

3-layer molded face foam

No-slip silicone strap

100% UV Protection

NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment

Impact Resistance

Single Lens Works

In the Box:

SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle

Custom JP61 goggle pouch

Bonus clear lens included

The sunglasses

The Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses are the official signature edition sunglasses for SCOTT athlete Jorge Prado. The design of these sunglasses has been created in corporation with Jorge to represent his style and features an official JP61 logo on the inside of the arm.  Designed for high performance athletes, special ventilation holes provide superior ventilation without sacrificing wind protection for your eyes. Complemented with nose and temple fit systems for better comfort and fit, the Pro Shield Sunglasses will bring your vision to the next level.

  • SCOTT Fury JP61 Sunglasses SCOTT Sports
Sunglasses Features:

SCOTT Fusion Frame

Interchangeable lenses

Optimized helmet integration

No-slip adjustable nose piece

Wire temples Fit System

No-slip temple ends

SCOTT icon metallic insert

SCOTT Precision Optics lens quality

Impact protection

Maximal field of vision

Extra-large lens coverage

ACS Air Control System

High level of ventilation

100% UV protection

SCOTT laser print

The SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle and Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses will be available in stores and online from the 8th of March 2023.

#DefendYourVision

For more information, visit https://www.scott-sports.com/us/en/product/scott-fury-jp61-goggle?article=4142271087340.

