Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Arenacross
Amarillo
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The General
Arenacross
Tulsa
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Animated Track Map

March 10, 2023 1:15pm | by:

Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on March 11. Take a lap around Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This will be the fifth 250SX East Region event of the 2023 season.

2023 Indianapolis Supercross track map layout

  • The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
