Watch: Indianapolis Supercross Animated Track Map
March 10, 2023 1:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on March 11. Take a lap around Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This will be the fifth 250SX East Region event of the 2023 season.
2023 Indianapolis Supercross track map layout
The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports