Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X/PulpMX Live Show This Friday in Indianapolis

March 6, 2023 1:20pm | by:
The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back this week as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and some surprise guests will take to the stage at Irving Theater this Friday night in Indianapolis. Tickets are one sale now and can be purchased below.

Indianapolis Supercross in Indiana

The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 11, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.

General Admission Tickets: $30 · Purchase Below

WHEN: Friday, March 10, 2023

WHERE: Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219

TIMES: Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 

Purchase tickets for the Indianapolis Live Show

