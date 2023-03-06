Racer X/PulpMX Live Show This Friday in Indianapolis
March 6, 2023 1:20pm | by: Kellen Brauer
The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back this week as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and some surprise guests will take to the stage at Irving Theater this Friday night in Indianapolis. Tickets are one sale now and can be purchased below.
Indianapolis Supercross in Indiana
The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 11, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.
General Admission Tickets: $30 · Purchase Below
WHEN: Friday, March 10, 2023
WHERE: Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219
TIMES: Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.