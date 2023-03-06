Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Hampshire, Deegan, Hahn, Ray, And More On PulpMX Show Tonight

March 6, 2023 11:35am | by:
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship just had a great race at Daytona International Speedway and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, we’ll try to break it all down. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in privateer hero Alex Ray and Wiseco’s Kevin Bailey in-studio to talk about the speedway race and more.

RJ Hampshire acquitted himself pretty well to the 450 class in winning his heat race (?!?) and finishing a strong top ten in the main event. It was quite a performance and we’ll have RJ on tonight to tell us about it.

Haiden Deegan has started his rookie 250SX season strongly with his first ever podium at Daytona and we’ll talk to the wonder-kid about that and more tonight on the show.

Friend of the show, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Wil Hahn will call in to discuss the latest controversy in the flip off game, his teams results, the speedway itself, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

