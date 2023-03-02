Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

RJ Hampshire to Race 450SX Class at Daytona Supercross

March 2, 2023 12:05pm | by:
RJ Hampshire to Race 450SX Class at Daytona Supercross

Well, it is official: RJ Hampshire is set to make his 450SX Class debut this weekend at the 53rd running of the Daytona Supercross. The Florida native sits second in the 250SX West Region standings but will jump to the premier class this weekend as the 250SX West Region is on break until the Seattle Supercross on March 25th.

Hampshire has nine career 250SX main event podiums (including one win) in his 52 250SX main event starts to date. The #24 sits 20 points down to Jett Lawrence with five 250SX West Region events left in the season. Hampshire hinted at riding/racing an FC 450 recently in the Oakland Supercross post-race press conference, but nothing was official until his Instagram post last night.

"Let’s give it a go!!! See you this weekend in Daytona on the 450!
Thank you to the ones that made it happen and gave me this opportunity 🙌🏼"

Update: Hampshire posted a riding clip this morning as well.

