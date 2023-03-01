What isn’t Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing winning? From Eli Tomac carrying the points lead in the 450 class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, to Nate Trasher and Levi Kitchen being the only “non-Lawrence brother” winners in the 250 class this year, to Haiden Deegan’s strong pro SX debut rides, the BluCru keeps churning it out. The squad also has a runner in the Supercross Futures division. Even though Deegan chose to jump to 250SX early, Daxton Bennick, a new recruit, has now captured both SX Futures wins in 2023, first at Anaheim 2 and then again at Arlington. And, as expected with a rider new to supercross, he’s getting better, quickly.

“Yeah, so mainly I changed suspension since the last one,” said Bennick. “We worked on the bike a little bit, and I think that helped a lot with my corners and the whoops. And I got a lot better too—started getting up to speed [with supercross].”

Bike setup and technique help, but don’t forget the power of the nerves under those bright lights.

“The first one I was definitely more nervous—my nerves were pretty hyped up,” says the North Carolina native. “This time I felt a lot more calm, and I actually felt like I was riding slow! I was just hitting my marks every lap, and that’s what got me the win.