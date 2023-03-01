TRIPLE CROWN FEVER HAS STRUCK!!!! This past weekend in Arlington saw that format come back into play in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and Iove to see it incorporated into the series. When you’re watching a race with TC format, it’s always hard to wrap your brain around how a crash doesn’t knock a racer out of anything. For example, Eli Tomac’s crash in the third main, or race or g**gb**g or whatever we’re calling these things, would’ve been a disaster for him. He eventually got passed by Aaron Plessinger as well and would end up with a sixth for a loss of a lot of points, but he still ended up third overall based on his other rides. That’s only five points he lost to winner Cooper Webb. It goes on and on, but it seems like, just by using the eye test, that we have more crashes by the elite guys in the TC format than in a regular 20-minute main. You just don’t pay as big of a price for a crash, as we’ve seen more than a few times.

Ok, I didn’t go to Arlington this weekend, so I thought I’d just give some general thoughts on the race and the series itself.

Cooper Webb was probably the third or fourth-fastest rider in Arlington. He qualified fifth-fastest, he was sixth quickest in Main One, third-fastest in Main Two, and then second-quickest in Main Three. When you add these up, you could make a case that Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and maybe Jason Anderson (who was quicker when he had a clear track) were able to circulate faster than Webb, but none of that matters in the end as you can see in the data. Webb got better each time out and used a lapper messing Sexton up to take the win in Main Three and get the overall win.

It was such a Cooper Webb win, just grinding it out and getting better as the night went on. Now he’s won two of the last three races and narrowly lost Oakland to Tomac. CHOOOO CHOOOOO!! ALL ABOARD THE WEBB WAGON!!!!!