This was the second incident for Lawrence on the day, after he and Thrasher collided on a jump in race two. Looked like a nasty cross-jump from Thrasher at first glance, but Lawrence didn’t see it as anything bad.

“It’s just kind of how the race line went,” said Lawrence. “There was a guy in front of Nate which I wasn’t really focused on. It’s just kinda how it went, and it was best-case scenario from what it could have been. If I had had a holeshot, it probably wouldn’t have happened, so I’ve just gotta be better at starts.”

That’s how Hunter is taking things in these days. Even the rough moments, like crashes with other riders on jumps, or first-turn crashes that cost him a win, don’t bother him that much. He even found a ridiculous positive to take out of not winning the race.

“If you read between the lines, it’s a positive. The guys who couldn’t win them last year ended up with the championships,” he joked, refencing 2021 champions Jett and Christian Craig not winning Triple Crowns. “Hey, when you lose your visor on the first lap, you learn to look into the positives!”

Just about at the time when Hunter’s night turned bad, things started to look good for Jordon Smith. On the career comeback trail with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Jordon hung on to win race two after fourth in race one.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve really won anything!” said Smith. “It feels good to get that win, and whenever I ride up front right now I feel like a rookie almost? It’s been such a long time. I didn’t really ride good in that main, not as good as I do in practice and stuff. I definitely have to get better at riding looser and riding my own race. But like I’ve said before it’s been such a long road for me. So many heartbreaks. In this stadium two years ago, I was on a PC [Pro Circuit] bike and I dislocated my shoulder. I was going to be out for six months. It was just the low point in my career. To come back and get a race win and second on the podium, it’s just awesome.”

This put the overall at play going into race three, especially since it turned crazy. Lawrence was down with fellow contender Max Anstie in turn one, then Smith got collected with Michael Mosiman.

“I was doing math,” said Smith. “After I fell with Michael in the tunnel there, I didn’t know who got around me. It was pretty easy, if I wanted to win, I had to get ahead of Nate, but I was stuck in the tunnel with Michael there. I knew Nate was up front, so I was trying to look around. I knew the only riders that were close were Hunter and Anstie. I was trying to look at the board to see if Anstie was in front of me or not. I wasn’t sure…I saw a reddish color up ahead but that was [Tom] Vialle.”