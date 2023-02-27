It’s becoming a theme with Triple Crown racing in Monster Energy AMA Supercross: the storylines off the podium are almost as good as those on them. Neither Aaron Plessinger, Christian Craig, nor Tom Vialle made the podium at the Arlington Triple Crown but each of them found ways to be in the mix during the three races in some shape or form. Even for Vialle, it was his first ever experience racing a Triple Crown as he’s just three races into his supercross career.

We caught up with each of them after the race on Saturday to talk about their nights.

Aaron Plessinger | 6th in 450SX

Racer X: Not the result I think at the end of the night you were hoping for, but the riding looked pretty good overall. What’d you think of it?

Aaron Plessinger: Yeah. Something was definitely up with me in the first main. I should have kept moving forward, but I don't know. Something got into me, and I just stopped pushing and fell backwards. The second main was all right, and then the third main was even better. I wish I could have got Kenny in that last corner, but we’re all riding good. It’s so tough out there, man. Without a start, you’re not coming up. It’s crazy. Pumped for Coop and how he did. I pushed my hardest tonight. We’re headed to one of my favorite tracks now, Daytona. I’m ready to whoop some ass, son. I got a 55-gallon drum I’ve been waiting to open up. I’m ready for it.

When you look at the end result at the end of the night, are you bummed that you finished where you finished? Or are you just like, “I felt like the riding was good, I’m happy with it?”

I wish the result was a little bit better, but I don't know. It’s hard to say that when I’m battling with Roczen and passing Eli and battling with Chase. It’s like, we are all literally right there in the top five. It’s even deeper than that, like Jason. It’s crazy. The top ten literally can win one of these events. It’s so, so, so gnarly in the 450 class. I’m happy with my riding. Wish the result was a little bit better, but definitely not bummed by any means. I wish I could have done a little bit better in that first main to help my overall a little bit. But either way, we’re better than the first three finishes, so that’s really all I can ask for. We’re only one point out from fifth in the points and like seven away from fourth. So really, it’s a pretty good season so far. I just need to be consistent and stay where I am.