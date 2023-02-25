Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the upcoming 2023 Arlington Supercross, round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Weege checks in from the Matthes house in Las Vegas before sending it down to Brauer on the floor of the stadium chatting about the dirt and what the riders had to say on press day.

The CRF250R and 450R give you point-and-shoot handling with suspension performance optimized for the track. And the low-end torque you need to get out of corners fast – and claim checkered flags even faster.

See them in action as new HRC riders Colt Nichols and Chance Hymas join Chase Sexton and the Lawrence brothers this supercross season.

Build your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning for over fifty years: Honda.