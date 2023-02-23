Results Archive
Watch: Full Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

February 23, 2023

Video: RacerTV

The first round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. KTM-mounted Steward Baylor Jr. claimed the win at the opening round ahead of Ben Kelley (KTM) and Ricky Russell (Yamaha). Defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) finished fourth overall. 

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.

Read the post-race Big Buck GNCC press release and Jared Bolton’s Key Takeaways Report.

Big Buck GNCC Results

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 18, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 02:47:19.199 Belton, SC United States KTM
2Ben Kelley 02:47:54.000 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3Ricky Russell 02:47:59.000 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
4Jordan Ashburn 02:48:06.000 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5Craig Delong 02:48:26.000 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States30
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States25
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States18
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States16
Full Standings

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States30
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia25
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States21
4Ruy Barbosa Chile18
5Mason Semmens Australia16
Full Standings

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States30
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States25
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States18
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States16
Full Standings

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States30
2Rachael Archer New Zealand25
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada18
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States16
Full Standings

Main image by Mack Faint

