Main image by Ken Hill

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing ended its off-season with the kickoff to the 2023 season taking place at South Carolina’s Big Buck Farm for none other than the Big Buck GNCC. For many years Florida played host to the opening round of the series, but a new tradition was born about six years ago and has been a wildly popular change with huge numbers of racers and spectators alike. After injuries depleted a large portion of the XC1 Pro class ranks in 2022, the kickoff to the 2023 season would prove to be an exciting one with a lot of the favorites back in the mix. Here’s a few things of note from round one.

Baylor Blasts Off

Steward Baylor Jr. is no stranger to the opening round win in GNCC Racing as he’s put it together a couple of times in the past, but last year’s Big Buck event proved to put a damper on his season as a late race crash caused several injuries that sidelined him for a good portion of the season. Well, Stu put all of that behind him and would put together a very impressive ride to claim the season opening win and of course, along with that, the early season points lead.

Stu would also lead every single lap of the three-hour race on the way to this win, and also do so fighting off challenges from some really tough competition. However, he would take it all in stride and simply ride his own race, minimize mistakes and take home the win by more than 30 seconds in the end. This sounds like everything went right, doesn’t it? Well, it’s more like “almost” everything.

If you’re not familiar, Stu has a bit of a tradition of looping out his bike when crossing the finish line for a win. This time he got just a little extra traction too early and the front tire of the bike actually caught the scoring loop of the finish line, which effectively shut down the transponder scoring system, leaving the scorers scrambling to score the final lap by hand. Oops!

“Man, it’s awesome I told myself I wasn’t gonna loop the bike because now I have to be conscious of the budget, but this South Carolina crowd was loud today,” Baylor said during the RacerTV broadcast. “This will be the last one.”

“Hell, it’s been stressful the last couple months,” Baylor continued. “Parts aren’t coming in like we thought they would, so we’re scratching trying to get by. Luckily Rocky Mountain is able to stock almost everything, so we’ve been able to float by thanks to those guys. We’re wearing a lot of hats right now. For running a training facility, training kids, building a team and racing, I think we’re doing pretty good.”