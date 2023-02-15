Christian Craig | 10th overall

“Overall, Tampa was a step in the right direction. I just need to execute my starts in the main event. I felt like I did everything positive throughout the day. I put myself in good positions. Qualified good, and the heat race was solid. I just didn't execute in the main event. I came from behind, had a small hiccup and fell over early on, and that kind of took the wind out of my sails. But I just tried to put my head down, click some laps off, and ended up tenth. I know I have more in me, we're improving and I just need to do it when it counts.”

Colt Nichols | 11th overall

“It was an interesting day, to say the least. Qualifying wasn’t the best, placement-wise, so I put myself behind early in the night. I got a decent start in the main from where I was, but I was just kind of stuck. There’s a big group of us that are pretty much the same speed, so I need to put myself in a better position early on. I feel like the bike’s in a better position, and I’m in a better spot. We’ll try again next week.”

Adam Cianciarulo | 12th overall

“Overall, the result tonight wasn’t what we were aiming for, but I think we can still take some positives from the day. I once again qualified close to the front and even held the quickest lap time in the second session momentarily. My starts were also again on point, allowing me to get valuable time racing with the lead group. The team and I are thinking big picture right now and focusing on improving little by little each weekend, which I believe we succeeded with again tonight.”

Shane McElrath | 17th overall

"We pretty well dodged the weather tonight, thankfully, because the track was really hard packed already. My heat was good and my start in the heat was strong. My main start wasn't particularly good. We're continuing to learn the bike and pace, and we're making progress every race. I'm a little bit off, but that translates to a lot over the course of a moto. We're going to return to work and keep progressing during the week."

Kyle Chisholm | 19th overall

"The team was down in Florida this week, so we had a couple days of testing and made some good progress. But then it's hard to know exactly where we’re at until you get to race day. We had rain on and off through the night so the track got very slick and really tough. I felt good on the bike all day and then just had a disappointing main event. I had a bad start and then just rode tight, held my breath, and had some bad arm pump. But all in all, we made progress, we're in the main, and we just need to keep improving and try again next week."

250SX

Haiden Deegan | 4th overall

“It was a super awesome day. I didn’t feel that great in qualifying, but the track changes a lot, so it’s a lot different in the night show. I ended up getting the holeshot and winning my heat race, and I was like, ‘this is awesome!’ It feels so good to win again. Then in the main event, I got a good start and came out second. I was able to run in fourth and was smooth and consistent. I had J-Mart (Jeremy Martin) pressuring me until there were a couple of laps to go. Then I was able to open the gap up a little bit and finish fourth for the second week in a row.”