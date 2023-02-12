Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Supercross
Houston
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Arenacross
Denver
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Weege Show: Tampa Review and Stew!

Jason Weigandt got to host the Peacock pre race and post race shows for Monster Energy Supercross in Tampa, the first time he's ever been part of a supercross TV broadcast. That's a big deal to him, but, more importantly, it's just a small part of where the sport finds itself today. With young superstars, great personalities and established superstars all on the track at once, it's a great time to watch. Then to have James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael around to analyze it? Even more amazing.

The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now