Jason Weigandt got to host the Peacock pre race and post race shows for Monster Energy Supercross in Tampa, the first time he's ever been part of a supercross TV broadcast. That's a big deal to him, but, more importantly, it's just a small part of where the sport finds itself today. With young superstars, great personalities and established superstars all on the track at once, it's a great time to watch. Then to have James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael around to analyze it? Even more amazing.

