Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Josh & Justin Hill's KTM 450 SX-F's

February 9, 2023 12:05pm | by: &

Get all the details on Josh Hill's Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM 450 SX-F. Get the info on why they choose the older KTM style frame, how Josh likes his engine delivery, what he is most picky about and why the team moved from Akrapovic to Pro Circuit for 2023.

Note: This video was filmed on press day before the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Charles Pearson

Main Image: Align Media

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now