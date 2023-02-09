Get all the details on Josh Hill's Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM 450 SX-F. Get the info on why they choose the older KTM style frame, how Josh likes his engine delivery, what he is most picky about and why the team moved from Akrapovic to Pro Circuit for 2023.

Note: This video was filmed on press day before the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Charles Pearson

Main Image: Align Media