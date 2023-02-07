You’ve done Futures, so you kind of know how this program feels and works a little bit to a degree, but what was a standout that was a little bit different today that’s something that you’re excited to work moving forward?

For the Futures, obviously we’ve got the expansion in the daytime program and even at Salt Lake where we got to race in the night show. There’s so much to it, just the fans and everything. But the nutrition part of it, like you’ve got to keep eating. And you just have to be on top of it. It doesn’t seem like a big deal when you’re thinking about it, but it’s so hard to eat, especially between the heat race and the main. Like, I’m trying to get food down, but I can’t eat. But it’s such a different… You don’t know until you do it. And it’s like you can think you know how it’s going to be, but you don’t know until you do it.

With eating, is it like nerves related? Like you just don’t feel like eating or something?

I don’t know. I think, for me, I’ve always just struggled eating a little bit between riding. But I think it’s just like, I wouldn’t say it’s nerves. I think it’s more just like you have such an adrenaline rush and you’re still kind of tapering down. At least for me it’s like eating thirty minutes between a moto, it’s hard for me. But I tried to. I got a banana down, that was about it.

Coming into today, I’m sure you had some goals or some boxes that you wanted to tick off. How many on those lists of things that you wanted to accomplish today do you feel like you actually did?

I had two goals. I wanted one, to get a good start, and two was not to crash. I crashed in qualifying, one crash. But that was it. I didn’t really have any expectations. Like I said, you don’t really know until you get here. So, I was like, I just want to get a good start, run up front and where I finish is where I finish. But I mean, I finished eighth, I qualified eighth. So, third in my heat race, I’m not bummed about it.

Going back to free practice really quick, you were third overall after free practice. I don’t know if you knew that at all. But is it kind of like weird to see your name up there just kind of mixed in with all those guys that quickly?

Yeah, it’s weird, especially being up on that. Obviously free practice, it doesn’t matter, but it’s cool. Hunter being up there, and then Thrasher. I’ve raced Thrasher a lot racing amateur stuff. But it’s cool. It’s cool seeing your name up there actually in the real deal.

Lastly, we know that you’re going to do select rounds, or at least that’s the plan for right now. What does the next couple weeks’ schedule like?

Through Daytona is probably what we’re planning on right now, and we’ll just reevaluate after that and see what the plan is.

Talon Hawkins | 11th in 250SX

Just kind of decompress from the day. Take me through from start to end. How you felt, how you progressed, and what you think of your first day as a pro.

Talon Hawkins: Wow. That was a very fun-filled day. That was crazy. Everything is just so go, go, go. Super-fast, super short breaks. So, I didn’t have time for my heart rate to rest, really, because I was just so, “All right, next thing, next thing, next thing.” That was a super cool experience. I ended up eleventh in the main and I’m super pumped. I came into this with goals of getting straight into the main. Did that. I came in with the goal of getting… I said top ten is winning the main event for me. So that’s like a win in my book. So, with eleventh place, that puts me on the podium in my eyes. Obviously not actually, but I’m super pumped with how I rode. I know what I need to work on now. That’s a good start, and I know where to build from there.

I know, like you said, your goals, you laid out that you wanted to get inside of the top ten, but it seemed almost like you built each session. You found a little bit more comfort. Would you say that that’s a fair assessment?

Yeah, it’s very true. I definitely got a lot more comfy as the day went on. So, obviously a big point to work on. Obviously, there’s so much good to take from that, but now I need to work on getting up to speed faster and just being in the moment and just turning it on.