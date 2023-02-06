AMSOIL MotoHero Award Returns For 2023 GNCC Racing Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is happy to announce the return of AMSOIL MotoHero Award for the 2023 season.

GNCC Racing is honored to announce an AMSOIL MotoHero to each round of the upcoming series. Racers, fans and industry personnel are welcome to nominate themselves or someone they know for this prestigious honor, who is either currently serving in the military, retired from the military, or is a first or former first responder.

A new GNCC MotoHero will be recognized at each event and will receive the official AMSOIL MotoHero plate, Kanati Lite truck tires from GBC Tires ($1,000 value), a $250 AMSOIL shopping spree, 100% Camouflage Goggles, plus a commemorative American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag and Sign company and $200 Gift Certificate for their store.

From the entire GNCC Racing Nation, “Thank you” to all nominees for your service!

Click Here to Nominate a MotoHero

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will kick off on February 18-19, 2023, with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2023 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE.

For more information on the GNCC Series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.