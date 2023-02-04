Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Today the gate drops on the first 250SX East round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Ah it's great to have another fresh start! The 250SX East series kicks off today in Houston and there are loads of storylines. Hunter Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, Jeremy Martin, Nate Thrasher, Jordon Smith, Max Anstie, and many more all look to factor in as potential championship contenders. But behind them, there's perhaps an even bigger story. Loads of amateur talent and the move across the pond for one particular gentleman will be some key talking points tonight.

Two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle is here to make his supercross debut for Red Bull KTM, but he's not the only debutant. Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing will roll out Haiden Deegan for his first pro supercross, as will Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Talon Hawkins, Honda HRC's Chance Hymas, Phoenix Honda's Caden Braswell, and several more behind them that look to make a splash in their first career supercross starts. It's a tale of two halves this year in 250SX East with a load of veterans and an even bigger load of rookies to take them on. It's sure to be fun!

On the 450SX side of things, Eli Tomac was back in action yesterday and was all good after his huge crash in Race 3 of the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown last week. He boasts a four points lead in the championship still but Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb are now tied for second and snapping at Tomac's heels. Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and the rest of the field look hungry to fight back this week as well.

Unfortunately, the field will be without Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Malcolm Stewart for an extended period of time after the team announced earlier this week that Stewart would go under the knife for some knee surgery. A timetable on his return wasn't disclosed, but we hope for a speedy recovery out of Stewart.

Free Practice will begin shortly and we'll have all the coverage right here for you.