Morning Report
Ah it's great to have another fresh start! The 250SX East series kicks off today in Houston and there are loads of storylines. Hunter Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, Jeremy Martin, Nate Thrasher, Jordon Smith, Max Anstie, and many more all look to factor in as potential championship contenders. But behind them, there's perhaps an even bigger story. Loads of amateur talent and the move across the pond for one particular gentleman will be some key talking points tonight.
Two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle is here to make his supercross debut for Red Bull KTM, but he's not the only debutant. Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing will roll out Haiden Deegan for his first pro supercross, as will Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Talon Hawkins, Honda HRC's Chance Hymas, Phoenix Honda's Caden Braswell, and several more behind them that look to make a splash in their first career supercross starts. It's a tale of two halves this year in 250SX East with a load of veterans and an even bigger load of rookies to take them on. It's sure to be fun!
On the 450SX side of things, Eli Tomac was back in action yesterday and was all good after his huge crash in Race 3 of the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown last week. He boasts a four points lead in the championship still but Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb are now tied for second and snapping at Tomac's heels. Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and the rest of the field look hungry to fight back this week as well.
Unfortunately, the field will be without Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Malcolm Stewart for an extended period of time after the team announced earlier this week that Stewart would go under the knife for some knee surgery. A timetable on his return wasn't disclosed, but we hope for a speedy recovery out of Stewart.
Free Practice will begin shortly and we'll have all the coverage right here for you, but be sure to also tune in to Race Day Live and the night show by checking out he broadcast schedule below.
Free Practice
Practice started off with a lot of guys doing the same lines through the main rhythm sections. The 250B group also featured several debutant riders including Haiden Deegan, Chance Hymas, Talon Hawkins, and Caden Braswell. Tom Vialle was allowed in the A session due to a world champion provisional. Chance Hymas went fastest in the B group with a 53.580 with Haiden Deegan on a 54.959 behind him.
As the 250A group hit the track next, Jordon Smith set the early pace at a 55.596 but the times were dropping quick. His teammate Nate Thrasher then went to the top of the board at a 54.139. It took a little while but finally we saw the first group of riders break into the 52’s and it was Hunter Lawrence who struck first with a 52.882. Thrasher was hot on his heels though with a 52.900 as the main line started to develop all the way around the track.
That time would hold up in the end to keep Lawrence in P1 with Thrasher second, but Hymas’ time would actually put him in third overall in times from Free Practice.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|52.882
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|52.900
|3
|Chance Hymas
|53.580
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|54.032
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|54.045
Christian Craig and Jason Anderson led the field around as the 450A group headed out for their practice next. Anderson would also set the early pace with a 53.522 as the 450 guys also started to hit all the same lines as the 250 guys. The rhythm section coming back across the start will be interesting today to see if anything other than on-off-3-2 will be done but early in Free Practice, that was the preferred line.
Some riders also started to uncork the 3-4 in the rhythm section before that as Chase Sexton used it to his advantage to lay down a 52.392. That time would hold up as the checkered flag waved with Adam Cianciarulo, Christian Craig, and Jason Anderson as the only guys also down in the 52’s with Sexton.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Chase Sexton
|52.392
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|52.601
|3
|Christian Craig
|52.734
|4
|Jason Anderson
|52.854
|5
|Eli Tomac
|53.287