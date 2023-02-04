Shiny New Season

As exciting as the action was last week at the 250SX West Region Triple Crown, you’d have to be crazy to not be amped for the beginning of a new season out east. Yeah, we’ve had some injuries thin the field recently, but there are still plenty of ultra-fast riders ready to go, and there are plenty of question marks swirling around how they’re going to stack up. No matter what happens in Houston, it sure is going to be fun to see what initial trajectory the 250SX East class takes when guys like Tom Vialle, Hunter Lawrence, Nate Thrasher, Michael Mosiman, Jeremy Martin, Jordon Smith, and more, shoot out of the gate. -Aaron Hansel

The Rookie Champion

It’s not every day you can refer to a world champion as a rookie, but when 2022 MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion Tom Vialle lines up this Saturday night it’ll mark his first foray into Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The man definitely has some serious skill—he wouldn’t be world champ if he didn’t—but supercross is a different world, and we’ve often seen European riders struggle with the initial learning curve. Then again, we’ve seen a few of them absolutely dominate! Will Vialle fall into either of those categories, or will he have a quiet, unremarkable night? -Hansel

The Veteran

When the gate drops in Houston it’ll mark Jordon Smith’s first race with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, although he’s been racing pro supercross since 2015. There’s a reason he’s with a factory team too—he’s fast! Unfortunately, in the past durability has always seemed to be an issue with him. He’s definitely got the equipment to win this year though, so if he can avoid those small crashes and injuries that have haunted him in the past it won’t be a surprise to see some very strong finishes from him. -Hansel