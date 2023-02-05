Monster Energy AMA Supercross raced outside of California for the first time in 2023 on Saturday night as the series invaded NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the fourth round of the season. The 450SX class had many different storylines coming into the night on the heels of a wild Triple Crown race at Anaheim the week prior where championship leader Eli Tomac had a violent crash in the third race that would push him down to sixth overall for the night. Tomac still the led the championship coming into Houston, but the gap was down to just four points between Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb who were tied for second.

The day in Houston began much like Anaheim a week ago as it quickly turned into the Chase Sexton show. The Honda HRC man was unbelievably fast in both qualifying sessions as he parlayed that into a P1 in qualifying. Sexton wasn’t only P1 though, he was over a second faster than anyone and looked to build off his victory a week ago to continue chipping away at Eli Tomac’s points lead.

Even the heat race suggested that might be the case on the night as Tomac and Sexton ended up in the same heat race. Tomac led early, but Sexton caught, passed, and dropped Tomac to easily win the heat and leave Tomac on the back foot heading into the main event.

Just like the heat race, Tomac grabbed the holeshot and led early on but had Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson behind him with Sexton down in fourth. Plessinger was putting heat on Tomac for the lead who again looked a little off his normal self, but things flipped way upside down. Tomac’s Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing teammate Dylan Ferrandis crashed violently at the end of the whoops on the second lap of the race and was knocked unconscious. While Ferrandis lay there, the red flag was eventually displayed to stop the race. Fortunately, after some time, Ferrandis was able to stand back up with some help and walked to the Alpinestars medical mule. Team manager Jeremy Coker told us after that Ferrandis was only being treated for a concussion and did not take a trip to the hospital.