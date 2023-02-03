Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Arenacross
Reno
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Oakley Drops Airbrake MX Triple Crown Limited Edition Goggle

February 3, 2023 8:55am | by:
Oakley Drops Airbrake MX Triple Crown Limited Edition Goggle

Today, Oakley drops its latest Airbrake MX Goggle – Triple Crown Limited Edition Goggle – filled with metallic gold features bringing the intensity of Triple Crown to life.

The release of the goggles is timed to the first of three Triple Crown events which took place on January 28th. Originally introduced in 2018, the Triple Crown events throughout Supercross season are one of the most highly anticipated racing events in the industry. Team Oakley athletes Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Barcia will be competing in this year’s competition and will be sporting Oakley’s Triple Crown Limited Edition Goggle at each event.

The loud and disruptive nature of the Triple Crown events inspired the design features of the goggles including the metallic gold hot melt on the inner strap and the 24K Iridium lenses. The Triple Crown Limited Edition Goggle design and details were also influenced by the lights, track and trophy of the Triple Crown, as well as the roost, which is the dirt flying in the air as athletes ride. Featuring a woven metallic gold thread, custom gold strap wrap with metallic gold thread and additional metallic gold details, Oakley’s Triple Crown Limited Edition Goggle is loud and disruptive, just like the competition.

The launch of these goggles continue to deepen the brand’s roots in MX and Supercross, paying homage to those who previously trailed the dirt to victory and to those who are just getting after it for generations to come.

The Triple Crown Limited Edition Goggle can be purchased at Oakley.com and select Oakley retail stores.

