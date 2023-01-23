Results Archive
Watch: San Diego Supercross Main Event Highlights

January 23, 2023 11:00am | by:
Watch: San Diego Supercross Main Event Highlights

Video highlights from the second round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 San Diego Supercross was the first AMA Supercross race at the all-new Snapdragon Stadium and was the second round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the second round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

San Diego Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX West Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

2023 SMX Insider Post Race Show Round #3 San Diego, CA

Main Event Results

250SX West Region

Supercross

San Diego - 250SX West Main Event

January 21, 2023
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:05.15719 Laps50.364 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 16:08.770+3.61350.229 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Cameron McAdoo 16:10.028+4.87150.479 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Enzo Lopes 16:34.126+28.96951.062 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
5Pierce Brown 16:39.550+34.39351.131 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

San Diego - 450SX Main Event

January 21, 2023
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:06.28725 Laps49.127 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 21:07.435+1.14850.040 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia 21:16.538+10.25150.130 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Ken Roczen 21:17.124+10.83750.237 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5Chase Sexton 21:19.138+12.85149.959 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Championship Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia52
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States46
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States42
4Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil36
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States35
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States52
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States46
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States39
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany37
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France36
Full Standings
