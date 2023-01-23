Video highlights from the second round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 San Diego Supercross was the first AMA Supercross race at the all-new Snapdragon Stadium and was the second round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the second round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

