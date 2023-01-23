Watch: San Diego Supercross Main Event Highlights
January 23, 2023 11:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the second round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2023 San Diego Supercross was the first AMA Supercross race at the all-new Snapdragon Stadium and was the second round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the second round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
San Diego Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX West Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
2023 SMX Insider Post Race Show Round #3 San Diego, CA
Main Event Results
250SX West Region
San Diego - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 21, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:05.157
|19 Laps
|50.364
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:08.770
|+3.613
|50.229
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:10.028
|+4.871
|50.479
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|16:34.126
|+28.969
|51.062
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|16:39.550
|+34.393
|51.131
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
450SX
San Diego - 450SX Main EventJanuary 21, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:06.287
|25 Laps
|49.127
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:07.435
|+1.148
|50.040
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|21:16.538
|+10.251
|50.130
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|21:17.124
|+10.837
|50.237
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:19.138
|+12.851
|49.959
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|52
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|46
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|42
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|36
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|35
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|52
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|46
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|39
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|37
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|36