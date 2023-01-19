It's always a pleasure when Travis Pastrana has some time to stop by with the insane schedule that only he could pull off. Travis was very reflective about the untimely passing of his friend and mentor, Ken Block, and the impact it had on him and the racing community. We also covered the latest Gymkhana video and his upcoming year, which will include rally, Nitro, offshore racing, NASCAR, and being the best cheerleading coach and dad to his daughters. Check it out on your favorite podcaster.

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Direct link: https://www.dmxsradio.com/158-travis-pastrana/

Main image by Simon Cudby