Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 21
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Articles
Full Schedule

DMXS Radio Travis Pastrana Exclusive

January 19, 2023 10:05am | by:
DMXS Radio Travis Pastrana Exclusive

It's always a pleasure when Travis Pastrana has some time to stop by with the insane schedule that only he could pull off. Travis was very reflective about the untimely passing of his friend and mentor, Ken Block, and the impact it had on him and the racing community. We also covered the latest Gymkhana video and his upcoming year, which will include rally, Nitro, offshore racing, NASCAR, and being the best cheerleading coach and dad to his daughters. Check it out on your favorite podcaster.

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Racer X, MX Sports, Dubya Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Direct link: https://www.dmxsradio.com/158-travis-pastrana/

Main image by Simon Cudby

Read Now
March 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now