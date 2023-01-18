Results Archive
Go to Racer X/PulpMX’s Live Shows: Friday Night Before Houston and Indianapolis

January 18, 2023 3:40pm | by:
We have had a great time at our Racer X/PulpMX Live Shows on Friday nights before select Monster Energy AMA Supercross rounds. At these live shows, Racer X hosts Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes bench race, take questions from fans, and welcome special guests—including current and former pro riders—and we once even cut off a man’s ponytail! We are back with select events in 2023, including the Houston Supercross and the Indianapolis Supercross. If you are attending either of those events, make sure to stop by our Friday night live show!

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing.

2023 Racer X Live Shows

Houston Supercross in Texas

The Houston Supercross is Saturday, February 4, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.

General Admission Tickets: $30 · Purchase Below

When: Friday, February 3, 2023

Where: 3 Palms MX
15100 Interstate 45 S
Conroe, TX 77384

Times: Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 

300 seats available, first come first serve. Bring your own chair if you want!

Purchase tickets for the Houston Live Show

Indianapolis Supercross in Indiana

The IndianapolisSupercross is Saturday, March 11, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.

General Admission Tickets: $30 · Purchase Below

When: Friday, March 10, 2023

Where: Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times: Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 

Purchase tickets for the Indianapolis Live Show

Main image courtesy of Inbound Brewco

