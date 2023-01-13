Eventually, I made my way up to the big track full-time, although it then took me a while to get up to speed enough to hit all of the jumps. There were days our family would be the last crew at the track and Eisaman would tell us he was going to head out for the night, and we just had to shut and lock the gate once we left. My dad like the open track better than when it was crowded, with riders constantly shuffling and jumping past him. When we had the track all to ourselves, we could practice a handful of sections over and over until we got them down, which helped us put together better full laps. Once I got older and faster, I would battle against my brother and my dad and our buddies to see who was fast in which sections and to see myself progress as a rider.

Throughout all of our years of riding at Creekside Motocross, the drive into the facility changed, the track layout changed, our bikes changed, and we saw a bunch of riders come and go. But it always felt like a second home. Even with track changes, there were staples of the track: the bottom rhythm section (even though sometimes the number of jumps and lines changed), the mulchy turns, and the nice, 90-degree banking turn into the uphill jump. That section became my favorite to hit over and over and over.

If a section changed, we always adapted quickly because Dave gave us a heads-up during signups, plus there was never anything too aggressive and dangerous. Although I remember one time, I was in middle school our older friend Zachary Coffield jumped this massive gap on his Suzuki RM-Z450 that Dave later said was not supposed to be jumped and he never saw anyone else jump! Coffield was the fastest family friend we had, and he turned an uphill roller into an insane double. Anyways, the track was always in great condition. Dave never jacked up the prices on us or demanded anything. He just wanted everyone to be able to enjoy riding their motorcycles—himself included. I remember sometimes when he used to blow past me on his pit bike, even clearing jumps along the way!