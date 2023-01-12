“You know it’s interesting,” started Cianciarulo who would go on to finish ninth in the first round of the season. “With the Anaheim opener, it’s the same in some ways. It’s always really exciting. It’s the first race and there is always some nerves and you’re wondering where you stack up. How you look at things changes a little bit. The excitement stays the same, but as you get older, your perspective on everything that’s happening changes a bit. Naturally, the feeling here has kind of evolved. I feel much calmer, I guess, than I used to at the start of the season. I feel a bit more excited and a bit more opportunistic about what’s to come, as opposed to kind of being nervous, really. I guess my career path so far has allowed me to be in this position now at 26 years old. I’m really grateful for what I get to do and having this opportunity to be on a great team and to be competing and doing this now Is something that I don’t take for granted. I’m more grateful than I have been. The sense of opportunity has grown for me.”

As members of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team milled around the semi-trucks in getting the race bikes washed and fine-tuned for the Angel Stadium race, Cianciarulo, who has been a part of Kawasaki since he was a 65cc racer back in 2006, talked about the excitement, drama, and even terrific responsibility that comes with being a full-on factory-backed supercross competitor.

“In a way it’s so primal when you’re out there,” started Cianciarulo. “Our riding personalities are often so much different from what we are like off of the bike. It does take such a high level of dedication. I mean we are all kind of jockeying for a few spots. When you start sacrificing a lot of things when you are a kid, you’re going after these five-to-10 factory seats. That’s where you feel your work is justified. You’re making the money where your work is justified. It can feel very personal on the bike sometimes because there are not a lot of spots because there is so much talent in the sport. There is a passion in which we do our jobs on a daily basis. I’ve been around some other sports and have seen some other things, but I feel that our sport is pretty unrivaled. We have this passion that we take with us to the road bikes, to the gym, to the practice tracks, to the race, to everything. It means a hell of a lot to us. At the same time, you have to try and keep everything in perspective. We are entertainers and this is, more or less, a game and it means a lot to us. It’s what we have always done. When you’re doing something from such a young age, you often have your identity wrapped up in it a bit, so you get that extra little bit of enthusiasm.

“It’s what we are all drawn to in the beginning. It’s freedom of riding and it is up to you. You get to this level and you’ve got all the eyes on you. It’s what we all live for and I still love it just like I always have. I’m just fortunate to be doing it at the highest level.”