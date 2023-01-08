Pierce Brown, Austin Forkner, Malcolm Stewart Updates Following Anaheim 1 SX

The opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place last night and the Anaheim 1 Supercross delivered some great racing all night long. However, a few riders suffered crashes. Factory 250SX riders Pierce Brown and Austin Forkner and 450SX rider Malcolm Stewart were three athletes who suffered separate crashes last night. Today, we have some more information on all three riders.

Pierce Brown went down in the second turn of the second 250SX heat race when he scrubbed hard jumping into the turn. He hit the ground hard and did not remount, as he was sidelined for the remainder of the night. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team said the following about Brown in the post-race release sent out early Sunday morning:

“Pierce Brown started off the day on the gas, qualifying in the third position. But a hard crash in his heat race proved to be the end of his evening. After being seen by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical crew, he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The good news is that he’s already been released, and is headed home.”

Kellen Brauer was one of our guys on the ground at the race and spoke to new team manager Max Lee following the end of the night show.