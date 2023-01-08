Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Jan 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 14
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Anaheim 1 Post-Race Recap

January 8, 2023 12:00pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of Angel Stadium, late at night after round one of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. It was one heck of a night, was a gnarly track led to a ton of passes, crashes and action, and due to that, tons of cheers from the crowd. Weigandt takes you through it with support from RaceTech.com's Gold Valves. Get 'em to make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, all made in the USA.

Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now