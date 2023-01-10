Results Archive
Malcolm Stewart’s Transponder Fell Off, He Officially Finished 16th at Anaheim 1

January 10, 2023
Malcolm Stewart’s Transponder Fell Off, He Officially Finished 16th at Anaheim 1

Moments after leading four laps but getting bumped back to third place, Malcolm Stewart suffered a hard crash during the 450SX main event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener at Anaheim. Stewart got up under his own power and was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and eventually remounted his bike and kept going, although one lap down on the race leader Eli Tomac. Upon the completion of the race, Stewart was marked as 22nd on the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) provisional and official results, until an update from the AMA results now shows Stewart in 16th. Apparently in the crash, Stewart’s transponder came off his bike as his #27 machine flipped end over end and slammed into the track. After the race, Stewart confirmed he was okay following the crash, saying, “It was a big crash for sure. I'm glad that I'm healthy and walked away from it, so we live to fight another day,” in a post-race statement from Husqvarna.

Now, a source at the AMA confirmed Stewart did officially score 16th in the main event after completing a total of 20 laps. Instead of scoring 22nd and earning one point, Stewart is now officially 16th and gained seven points. The updated official 450SX main event results and championship points standings are below.

450SX Main Event Results

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Main Event

January 7, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 22:02.42521 Laps59.606 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 22:05.203+2.77859.948 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton 22:06.775+4.35059.997 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Dylan Ferrandis 22:08.346+5.92159.899 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Ken Roczen 22:13.572+11.14759.660 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
6Colt Nichols 22:27.628+25.2031:01.045 Muskogee, OK United States Honda CRF450R
7Jason Anderson 22:33.117+30.6921:00.165 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
8Aaron Plessinger 22:36.561+34.13659.786 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo 22:38.489+36.0641:01.331 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
10Joey Savatgy 22:39.810+37.3851:01.070 Thomasville, GA United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Justin Barcia 22:44.932+42.5071:00.220 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
12Marvin Musquin 22:52.529+50.1041:01.121 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
13Christian Craig 22:56.895+54.4701:01.791 Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 450
14Dean Wilson 23:01.102+58.6771:02.270 Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
15Justin Hill 23:08.371+1:05.9461:01.956 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
16Malcolm Stewart 17:51.59620 Laps59.751 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
17Grant Harlan 23:02.141+09.6111:04.357 Justin, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
18Josh Hill 22:08.32519 Laps1:05.183 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
19Justin Starling 22:13.487+5.1621:04.587 Deland, FL United States GasGas MC 450F
20Kevin Moranz 22:14.745+6.4201:04.845 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
21Fredrik Noren 22:35.079+26.7541:05.165 Lidköping Sweden Kawasaki KX450SR
22John Short 22:25.85218 Laps1:06.829 Pilot Point, TX United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

450SX Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States26
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States23
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States21
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France19
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany18
6Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States17
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States16
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States15
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States14
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States13
11Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States12
12Marvin Musquin La Reole France11
13Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States10
14Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom9
15Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States8
16Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States7
17Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States6
18Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States5
19Justin Starling Deland, FL United States4
20Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS United States3
21Fredrik Noren Lidköping Sweden2
22John Short Pilot Point, TX United States1
Full Standings
