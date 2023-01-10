Malcolm Stewart’s Transponder Fell Off, He Officially Finished 16th at Anaheim 1

Moments after leading four laps but getting bumped back to third place, Malcolm Stewart suffered a hard crash during the 450SX main event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener at Anaheim. Stewart got up under his own power and was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and eventually remounted his bike and kept going, although one lap down on the race leader Eli Tomac. Upon the completion of the race, Stewart was marked as 22nd on the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) provisional and official results, until an update from the AMA results now shows Stewart in 16th. Apparently in the crash, Stewart’s transponder came off his bike as his #27 machine flipped end over end and slammed into the track. After the race, Stewart confirmed he was okay following the crash, saying, “It was a big crash for sure. I'm glad that I'm healthy and walked away from it, so we live to fight another day,” in a post-race statement from Husqvarna.

Now, a source at the AMA confirmed Stewart did officially score 16th in the main event after completing a total of 20 laps. Instead of scoring 22nd and earning one point, Stewart is now officially 16th and gained seven points. The updated official 450SX main event results and championship points standings are below.

450SX Main Event Results