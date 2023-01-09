Watch: Anaheim 1 Supercross Main Event Highlights
January 9, 2023 11:55am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video highlights from the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 1 Supercross is the first round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the first round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross
Anaheim 1 Supercross
Video Highlights
250SX West Region
450SX
Main Event Results
250SX West Region
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 7, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:46.431
|16 Laps
|59.667
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:51.690
|+5.259
|1:00.063
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:57.102
|+10.671
|1:00.121
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|17:13.331
|+26.900
|1:01.078
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Max Vohland
|17:17.993
|+31.562
|1:01.348
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
450SX
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Main EventJanuary 7, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|22:02.425
|21 Laps
|59.606
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|22:05.203
|+2.778
|59.948
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|22:06.775
|+4.350
|59.997
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|22:08.346
|+5.921
|59.899
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|22:13.572
|+11.147
|59.660
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|23
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|21
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|19
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|18
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|26
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|23
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|21
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|18