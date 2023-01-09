Video highlights from the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 1 Supercross is the first round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the first round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross

Anaheim 1 Supercross

Video Highlights

250SX West Region