Watch: Anaheim 1 Supercross Main Event Highlights

January 9, 2023 11:55am | by:
Video highlights from the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 1 Supercross is the first round of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the first round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Main Event

January 7, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:46.43116 Laps59.667 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 16:51.690+5.2591:00.063 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Cameron McAdoo 16:57.102+10.6711:00.121 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Mitchell Oldenburg 17:13.331+26.9001:01.078 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
5Max Vohland 17:17.993+31.5621:01.348 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Main Event

January 7, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 22:02.42521 Laps59.606 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 22:05.203+2.77859.948 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton 22:06.775+4.35059.997 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Dylan Ferrandis 22:08.346+5.92159.899 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Ken Roczen 22:13.572+11.14759.660 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States23
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States21
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States19
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States18
Full Standings

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States26
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States23
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States21
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France19
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany18
Full Standings
