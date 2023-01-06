With just one day remaining before we kick off the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, riders and team managers faced the media on Friday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim to preview the upcoming season. The typical “bike is great, excited to go racing” was common throughout the day but there were some highlights to talk about.

Starting off with the team managers, Suzuki’s 450 effort is now headed by Larry Brooks after he spent several years with BarX Suzuki. Brooks not only lands in a new role back in the 450SX class but also landed a big offseason signing in Ken Roczen as well.

“I think our base is pretty good,” said Brooks of the Suzuki platform. “Obviously, they worked with the motorcycle a bit last year and I think they’re in a pretty good spot. He’s [Roczen] really fast at our tracks but when you go to a racetrack with 19 other super-fast guys, you quickly learn where you’re at.”

Another big talking point with team managers was ironing issues with new machines. KTM’s platform is now a year old but was the talk of 2022 due to struggles from nearly everyone on it. Red Bull KTM team manager Ian Harrison was asked right away about that.

“We’ve been busy [this offseason],” said Harrison. “We had a new platform last year and I think we lost our way a little bit. Once you start losing ground, you start second guessing yourself.”