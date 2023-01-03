You’ll hear it all weekend, #deepfield #stacked and all that. We’ll hear how 10 riders can win races. It’s that hype at the Anaheim 1 opener to Monster Energy Supercross that makes everything so exciting.

So, let’s get those juices flowing. He’s a group of big names in the 450 class for ’23, and scenarios on why each could have a mega year.

Eli Tomac: Eli was The Man already in 2022, and he has a new Yamaha YZ450F which is lighter and could work even better in supercross. What if last year’s champion actually gets even better?

Jason Anderson: Anderson’s 2022 season with Monster Energy Kawasaki was superb, but he says he really needed a full year with the bike to truly understand it. Anderson hasn’t changed anything for the new year, unlike other contenders who have new bikes, situations or concerns. Anderson proved last year that sometimes change is good, but in ’23 he might prove less change is even better.