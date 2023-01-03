Bad news is rarely good, but it does create one of the great realities of sports: unpredictability. If each season went exactly how we expected, there wouldn’t be as much reason to watch. It’s the ups and the downs that create stories. No one saw Cooper Webb’s rough 2022 coming, but it was contrasted by big gains for Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson.

Today we will review what could go wrong and right for a gaggle of 450 contenders. First, the bad news. What could go wrong that could open the door? Let’s guess.

Eli Tomac: Eli was The Man in 2022, full stop, but he does have an all-new motorcycle to work with this year, and that can be finicky. We have seen weirdo nights before from Tomac, at times when he’s not feeling right with his motorcycle. We did not see it in 2022. Will the weirdo Eli nights stay away?

Jason Anderson: Anderson has all the momentum on his side after a superb 2022 season and he hasn’t changed much, same team, bike, program and all. Nothing worrying here except the standard fear in all sports: it just takes one bad moment for an injury to curb the greatest of expectations.

Chase Sexton: It appears Sexton has found the consistency to match his speed, however, potential is one thing and actually making that championship leap is a huge step. Avoiding a big one over 17 rounds in 19 weekends is no joke.