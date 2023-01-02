Antunez, Masterpool, Wageman Added to BarX Suzuki for 2023

The following is a Suzuki Press Release

BREA, CA – December 31, 2022 – Suzuki Motor USA, LLC is pleased to announce its continued support for the BarX Suzuki 250-class race team. The BarX Suzuki team is ready to attack the 2023 supercross season with several new and returning riders for the 2023 season.

Derek Drake and Carson Mumford return to BarX Suzuki for 2023 and are joined by two new teammates, Robbie Wageman and Ty Masterpool.

Both Drake and Mumford are looking to push their Suzuki RM-Z250s toward the top of the standings. Mumford, from Simi Valley CA, competed in the 2022 supercross 250 west championship, finishing 12th. Drake, hailing from San Luis Obispo, CA, finished tenth in the supercross 250 west championship in 2022.