It is almost time to drop the gate on the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Beginning on January 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, supercross racing returns with 17 rounds of high intensity action from some of the best athletes in the world. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer as the group prepares you the upcoming season.

In Episode 4, the crew discusses the shape of the rest of the 450SX field. Christian Craig has made the move full time to the 450SX class and does so with a new team in Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Along with him, Colt Nichols comes to the 450SX scene with Honda HRC and Justin Cooper will race select 450SX rounds as well after both riders were forced out of 250SX due to their 2021 titles. There's also several veterans like Dean Wilson, Joey Savatgy, Kyle Chisholm and more who will factor into the equation as well. Hear what expectations are being laid on each rider heading into 2023.

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, MAVTV, & Tom Journet

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and Maxima.