Americans Actually Don't Want to Forget... (DC)

Hats off (for the most part) to New Zealand filmmaker Ash Sowman, who made a very interesting YouTube documentary film called "Americans Want You to Forget About This Race." It's centered around the 2017 Ironman 450 National, which is the race where Jeffrey Herlings famously entered as a wild card, on an off-weekend from MXGP, and then went a very impressive 1-1 in the 450 class to win the one and only national he's ever competed in. It's a race we have written about extensively, and we even had Jeffrey on the cover of Racer X magazine for his win. It was remarkable and will always be remembered as one of the most impressive singular performances in motocross history. I don't think any American motocross fan will soon forget, or even wants to forget, about such an incredible ride by such a world-class athlete as Herlings, who went right into the lion’s den and came out on top.

But Sowman takes A LOT of liberty with the actual welcome Herlings got here in America. For instance, his narration makes it sound like the live announcers purposely stepped on his introduction during opening ceremonies. The series was so stoked that Herlings had come that he was added to what’s usually reserved for only the top-five in the standings, which is a pre-race intro before the sighting lap of the first moto. He was introduced and got huge applause, but then as he was taking that slow sighting lap, the others were introduced, at roughly 10-second intervals, and each of them got huge applause, too, followed by the rest of the pack. It happens that way every weekend, but if you’ve never been to a national in person, you might not know that. He also implies that the TV director purposely didn't show him early in the second moto during his last-to-first ride to the front, which is not true either. They were filming the battle at the front as they normally do in the early laps; Herlings was mired in the back and they picked up on him as he came forward. He even implies that the fans tried to drown out his TV interview on the podium, but they were simply chanting for Eli Tomac on the other side of the podium, as he had just clinched his first 450 championship. (I won't even get into any of the excuses or crashes that Tomac and others had; what Jeffrey did was remarkable, regardless of the championship situation.)

What I want to add is that from the moment Herlings landed in the U.S. for that event, the red carpet was rolled out for him by Red Bull KTM, Aldon Baker and the rest of the team, the U.S. media, AMA Pro Racing and MX Sports Pro Racing, and the fans in general. We all LOVED that he was here, just as we loved that Antonio Cairoli came this past summer. The video tries to paint a US-against-Foreign Invader narrative, which simply did not exist (though it did in the time of Jean-Michel Bayle, regrettably) (And our subsequent magazine cover headline "Invasion" was regrettable too). Yes, Matthes said something bombastic like he would destroy his laptop if Herlings won, but he was not insulting Herlings by saying that, just being Matthes in his bench racing. The actual TV announcers—Jason Weigandt and Grant Langston—were incredibly complimentary to Jeffrey, just as they would have been to anyone who put in the effort that Herlings did in just being there, and then having the success that he did. There’s even the implication that Jeffrey was denied his trademark #84 and had to wear #784 instead as some sort of lack of respect, but that's just the way it goes for EVERYONE when it comes to a first-national and three-digit numbers. The AMA had an assigned #84 in 2017, Daniel Herrlein. It was no slight; it was the rule. Jean-Michel Bayle, Greg Albertyn, Sebastien Tortelli, Grant Langston, Christophe Pourcel, Tyla Rattray, Marvin Mausquin, and Ken Roczen all came to America as world champions and they all had to wear three-digit numbers in their first AMA seasons.

My point is that what Herlings did that day was remarkable—comparable to what JMB did at Gatorback ’89 or what Tortelli did at the ’98 LASX opener—and no one here wants the world to forget about it. Again, Ash Sowman's film is very well done in capturing the event and the incredible accomplishment, but it takes a lot of artistic license and paints a somewhat misleading portrait of the fans who were there that day and cheered Herlings on just like everyone else. I strongly recommend watching “Americans Want You to Forget About This Race” if you get a chance. It’s an excellent 30 minutes. But take the title and the inference that he was not welcome with a grain of salt, because he was warmly welcomed, and no one who was actually there that day will ever forget it.