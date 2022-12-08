And we’re throwing in a 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Souvenir Event Program (produced by the Racer X staff for RedBud), as well as a 2022 MXoN event decal featuring one of the all-time Team USA heroes, Michigan’s own Jeff Stanton. We’re calling it the MXoN Celebration Pack, and it’s all yours for just $30.

Now, on to The List. The Motocross of Nations (formerly called the Motocross des Nations; the “of” switch officially occurred in 2004, but we’ll probably end up using them interchangeably here) began in 1947, for 500cc motorcycles, while the Trophee des Nations (250cc) began in 1961. Team USA began participating in the MXoN back in 1971, but the year before that they entered the Trophee race for the first time. The two events were combined into one event in 1985. Team USA hasn’t participated in every MXoN, as we will explain below. And oftentimes there’s a little extra tidbit of information about the lineup or the event itself. The first half of this List of Team USA riders covers the years there were two events, 1970 through ’84.

Team USA at the Trophee (250cc)

Let’s start with the very first team in 1970, which consisted of three young riders, all on Husqvarnas: Californians Mark Blackwell and Bob Grossi and Michigan’s Dick Robbins. All three went on a trip to the Husqvarna factory in Sweden and realized they had enough riders to enter the Trophee des Nations, which was also being held in Sweden. So they lined up on a very wet and muddy track with the world’s best Grand Prix racers—and they got thoroughly beaten. The Yanks finished dead last, 13th place. But the die was cast.

1970 (Sweden) | Mark Blackwell, Bob Grossi, Dick Robbins | 13th

The next year, only two Americans were on hand for the Trophee race—Sonny DeFeo and Tom Volin—so they did not actually qualify and were awarded 16th place. But they did get enough guys together for that year’s MXoN race for 500cc riders, which is below.

Team USA had a huge breakthrough the next time they did the Trophee race, which was not until 1975. Bultaco rider Jim Pomeroy won the first moto outright, beating all three of that year’s world champions—Roger De Coster (500), Harry Everts (250), and Gaston Rahier (125)—all of whom happened to be on Team Belgium. The Belgians still won, but Team USA ended up third overall.

After the ’78 race, Team USA began losing interest. The importance of supercross in America was growing, and sending four riders and eight bikes (four 500s, four 250s) for two races spread across two weeks was just too expensive. The race was not featured on TV, and finally beating the Europeans wasn’t as big a deal as it used to be. Top riders didn’t want to go, and Team USA sat out both races in 1979 and ’80.

Fortunately, the collective attitude changed in 1981 as a group of industry friends got together and decided to do the fundraising themselves for Team USA. Motocross Action magazine editor Dick Miller, Bel-Ray’s JJ Hanfield, Hi-Point Racing’s Larry Maiers, and JT Racing’s John Gregory all got behind the idea of fielding a team. They got with Honda’s Dave Arnold and new co-team manager Roger De Coster and got Honda’s support to send four Team Honda riders to the event. None of the four riders—Donnie Hansen, Danny Laporte, Johnny O’Mara, and Chuck Sun—was an AMA champion in 1981. But they went to Europe together and ended up winning both the Trophee des Nations in Belgium and the Motocross des Nations in Germany, beginning a remarkable and unprecedented 13-year winning streak for Team USA.