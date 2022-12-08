Main image by Kellen Brauer

Still rather fresh into his move to the U.S., our Kellen Brauer caught up to Tom Vialle in early November to talk about his decision to pursue a professional racing career in the USA. Over a month later, Brauer caught up to Vialle again at the 2023 Red Bull KTM team intro on December 6 to get an update on his training program and his thoughts about his experience so far vs what he did in Europe. Here is what Vialle had to say following the ’23 KTM team’s introduction to media on Tuesday.

Racer X: We’re getting a little bit closer to the start of the year. Obviously, still have a little bit of time to prep and train and everything like that. When I last talked to you, you were just getting your feet wet in supercross. So, how has the last month been? Are you getting a little bit more used to it now?

Tom Vialle: Yeah, sure. It’s like two months that I start riding in the U.S. supercross. So, I’m getting a bit used to it. Of course, it’s new so I need time, but I’ve been training at Aldon Baker’s training track there, and so far, everything went good.

How is it working with Aldon? Has it been kind of an interesting experience seeing what he does?

Yeah. It’s different. The training let’s say physically is kind of what I was doing in Europe. What’s different for me is the training on supercross track. That stuff is really new for me, especially Florida is a little bit humid. So, I think the training is more tough, let’s say. But I like it so far.