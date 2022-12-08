Main image by Kellen Brauer
Still rather fresh into his move to the U.S., our Kellen Brauer caught up to Tom Vialle in early November to talk about his decision to pursue a professional racing career in the USA. Over a month later, Brauer caught up to Vialle again at the 2023 Red Bull KTM team intro on December 6 to get an update on his training program and his thoughts about his experience so far vs what he did in Europe. Here is what Vialle had to say following the ’23 KTM team’s introduction to media on Tuesday.
Racer X: We’re getting a little bit closer to the start of the year. Obviously, still have a little bit of time to prep and train and everything like that. When I last talked to you, you were just getting your feet wet in supercross. So, how has the last month been? Are you getting a little bit more used to it now?
Tom Vialle: Yeah, sure. It’s like two months that I start riding in the U.S. supercross. So, I’m getting a bit used to it. Of course, it’s new so I need time, but I’ve been training at Aldon Baker’s training track there, and so far, everything went good.
How is it working with Aldon? Has it been kind of an interesting experience seeing what he does?
Yeah. It’s different. The training let’s say physically is kind of what I was doing in Europe. What’s different for me is the training on supercross track. That stuff is really new for me, especially Florida is a little bit humid. So, I think the training is more tough, let’s say. But I like it so far.
In terms of training and intensity, like you mentioned, were you in Europe training with other riders and doing intervals and stuff like you are here, or is that something totally new too?
Yeah, it’s a little bit new because in supercross I think we ride closer to each other. In Europe, I was training with the teammate from the team and other riders. In Belgium and Holland, every rider rides on the same track in the week. So, we are used to riding with good riders training. But let’s say supercross is a little bit closer, because the track is smaller. But, I’m a little bit used to this.
I know out here it can be a little bit drier and more hard-packed to ride here than in Florida. It’s clay, but it can get a little bit more rutted out. Has that transition been okay for you? Has it been hard to kind of learn that as well?
Yeah, the tracks are different in California and Florida. Let’s say the dirt is a bit softer in Florida, so the track is more rough, more ruts in the corner, also in the rhythm and the whoops. More bumpy, the track. Here it’s hard, more flat. So it’s kind of a different track for sure.
More from the 2023 KTM team intro:
One of the tougher things that riders that come from the GP’s say to adapt to is how stiff the suspension has to be to ride on a supercross track. How has that adaption been for you?
For sure. I think we are not used to ride so stiff on the fork and then the shock especially is really different to get used. Also physically riding supercross is tough physically for the heart and the muscles, so that’s the main thing. I think the suspension and the intensity of supercross is not easy at the beginning.
Is it something that in the corners specifically it’s really hard to feel the front-end traction because of how stiff it is, then?
Yeah, sure. We said that in motocross we can turn good, but when you take a supercross bike with the suspension, it’s not so easy to turn. It makes it more tough. So, you need time to get used. But, I’m pretty happy where we are on the bike right now. We have a week in California to do some testing, so we are making the bike improve a lot.
I know that we talked to you a little bit about this, but what kind of expectations are you putting on yourself for this first year? Is it just kind of get your feet wet and take one step at a time?
Yeah, sure. We don’t have big expectations. I never raced supercross in the U.S., so I don't know what it’s going to be. I just want to go out there the first race and ride as I ride in training and do the best that I can and see where we are. I think the start is going to be important for me to have some great starts. It can help a lot the first few races, I think, to have the rhythm in front with the other guys. I don’t want to put too much pressure on the first race. Just go out there and see where we are.
You said you’re going to be doing East [Region]. Is there a specific round or venue that you’re excited to go to, like Daytona, Atlanta Motor Speedway, things like that?
Yeah. They said it’s a bit more easy for the first year like that, but I have to see. I never even watched Daytona in real life. I don't know how it’s going to be. So, I have to see when I’m there, and also on the bike it’s always different.
Looking forward to outdoors a little bit, is there a track specifically that you’re excited to go to for that?
Yeah, from Europe we watch of course the races here. The tracks are really nice. So, I think RedBud. I never rode there, but I would like for sure to ride. I think it’s a nice track.