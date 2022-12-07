Like you said, when you came here, it was the same team but you’re almost switching families a little bit because there’s a different group of people here. I want to talk to you about your whole career with KTM at this point. You’ve been with them for fourteen years, right? Has it been almost rewarding, in a sense, to have a brand and a group of people stick behind you for as long as they have and feel like you’ve given back to them the way you have?

Yeah, of course. I have I want to say a crazy story with KTM, especially Pit Beirer. I switched brands in the middle of a season, and leading a world championship. I had to miss a race because of that switch, and I did become world champion with them. So, it was such a huge effort from my side, my people around me, and their side as well. It’s a crazy story. And the next year we backed it up and became world champion, battling with [Ken] Roczen. That story, it was just insane. We still talk about it today. I love the brand. I’m really respectful and really impressed with what they’ve done year after year. So, that’s why I wanted to keep going because they never give up on me. I did move to America. I did get injured right away. They never gave up on me. I got a title in ’15. I did move to a 450. I had a tough year in ’16. They didn’t give up on me. Then I started winning main events on the 450, which I never thought I would do. So, a lot of things like that. So, when I look back on my career, yes, I could say in ’18 I should have won the championship. If, if, if. But at the same time, I would have never thought I would have done what I’ve done here in America or in Europe. So, it’s kind of like exactly what I dreamed of, so I can’t complain, really. I’m still here racing and doing what I love. I’m still in America, 12 years later. I’m going to become a dad, and I’m still racing next year. So, it’s awesome.

When you think about how this journey has been for you, has it felt like when you look back at it all now, that it went by fast and you wished you would have almost cherished it a little bit more, or do you still feel like it’s just one year at a time and you’re kind of cherishing every moment as they come?

When I feel my body, it’s been a long time, but when I look back, I feel like it went by quick. But so many things happened. Some injuries and some supercross seasons that I missed, but I never missed an outdoor season in 12 years. It’s little things like this. We can talk about it for a very long time. We should do a podcast about my whole career. Maybe I should have cherished a little bit some of the years. Like we just talked about, the program at Aldon’s [Baker]. It was quite a lot. A lot of pressure also at the practice track. That made me feel like it went by quick. I didn’t spend a lot of time really soaking it in, and it went by. Every season, every season… That’s also kind of like why we don’t have a child yet, I feel like. Because year after year and season after season, we raced through end of August and in September we spent maybe two to three weeks in France to see the family, and then we flew back to America to start riding again in October to do the Monster Cup, and then the whole winter season training and then Anaheim comes. It’s like back-to-back. Just keeps on going. That’s why I’m like, are we going to have a child when I retire? But my wife is 33. I’m about to turn 33, so it’s time. Even if I still race, it’s time to have a child. So, we’re going to enjoy it.

Talking about that grind like you just mentioned, you finally got a real purposeful time off by taking the summer off this time. It wasn’t an injury that sidelined you or anything like that. So, you got to almost refresh, in a sense. Does that make you feel better going into ’23 that you have just a little bit less wear and tear on your body?

Yeah, a little bit. That’s for sure. For sure, it was not bad for the body and everything, the mind. We did spend more time in France, which was good. So, I’m glad I did that. I’m able to race again next year, so I have no complaints right now. I’m just really happy to be here and still enjoying the riding. I’ve always said that until I don’t feel competitive, I want to be racing. I did get multiple podiums. I know that next year it might not be the same. There’s a lot of good riders that are capable of getting on top of the podium. So, I feel competitive. I don't know what the result will be, but I want to do good. I want to win again. I want to be on the podium again. So, until I feel like I’m capable of that, I want to keep racing. If not, if I’m not able to get top five or even top ten, I don't want to represent my sponsors like that. So, that’s why I want to do good for my sponsors and for the team that I’ve raced for for 14 years.