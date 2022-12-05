Grant Davis Signs with Trail Jesters KTM Racing

The following press release is from Trail Jesters KTM Racing:

Copake Lake, N.Y. - Trail Jesters KTM Racing is pleased to announce that Grant Davis has signed a multi-year agreement and will join the team to compete in the AMA Grand National Cross Country series and the AMA National Enduro series. Grant will be riding a 2023 KTM 250 XC-F in the GNCC XC2 250 Pro class and the NEPG Pro2 class.

The 17-year-old hails from Meshoppen, PA and has had a remarkable rise through the GNCC Youth ranks including 65cc, 85cc, YXC2 and YXC1 National Championships culminating in 2020 with also becoming the GNCC Overall Youth National Champion. Grant's two years as an amateur saw 2021 disrupted with injury and then coming back to take the 2022 GNCC 250A National Championship.

"I am ready to begin my professional career and excited to be able ride and train with the KTM family. This off season will be intense and I'm fully focused on preparation for the 2023 race season.” @grantdavis922

Team Owner, Ross Mauri:

“I have been watching Grant since his YXC2 Supermini days and it's been my pleasure to witness his impressive growth as a offroad racer. We are pumped that Grant's move up to the pro ranks will be with Trail Jesters KTM Racing and look forward to his continued climb to the top in the world of offroad racing.”

Team Sponsors:

KTM, FMF Racing, Moose Racing, Alpinestars, Renthal, Dunlop Tires, Motorex USA, WP, Solid Performance, Edelmann Sales, Hinson Racing, Seat Concepts, IMS Products, Nihilo Concepts, Twin Air, SuperB Batteries, TM Designworks, Motion Pro, Engine Ice, XCGear, Bullet Proof Designs, P3 Carbon, Motool, Squid Decals and Gear Bicycles.