Turning to the 51st Annual THOR Mini O's, they are having another record crowd at one of the oldest continuously running events in all of amateur motocross. The event goes back to 1972 and used to include flat track, TT, and hare scrambles racing. A young Jeff Ward of Southern California, along with Tennessee hot shoe Gene McKay, helped put the event on the national map, where it's remained ever since. I wrote a history of the event a couple years back that you might enjoy if you're interested in the roots of these big races.

And here's Part 2, which tells the story of more recent years and graduates like Kevin Windham, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and more.

And like all amateur races of the past few years, it had to have some drama involving the Deegans. Yes, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan is down there racing, and he's been putting on quite a show. The problem some are having with his presence is the fact that he rode the last two rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, specifically the Ironman National and the Fox Raceway finale. So he's a pro, right? Not technically. Deegan just took advantage of the rules that allow young riders to dip their toe in the pro waters of professional racing, a chance to see where they fit in, as well as allowing team managers to get a better idea of where a kid stacks up. Deegan is obviously signed already to a contract when he does go full pro, but he's still allowed to race in amateur and pro-am events. While the rules have changed over the years, it's usually the case that top prospects can still do specific classes in these big amateur events. Back in 1990, a Kawasaki Team Green kid named Jeremy McGrath raced Loretta Lynn's after he had already notched his first 125 supercross main event win (Las Vegas). Deegan will be pro soon enough, but in the meantime, why shouldn't he be allowed to race 250 and 450 Pro Sport (and 250 A) at the Mini O's? Haiden's not the only rider who raced nationals this season who’s down there racing this week—but he is the only one named Deegan, and that's sure to bring the drama.

Here's a link to Mini O’s Supercross results (we’ll have full motocross results when that wraps over the weekend).

So Happy Thanksgiving again and let me throw this over to Weege for a quick update on that big, ongoing, off-season story….

Roczen Yellow Again (Jason Weigandt)

Seems everyone is rooting for Ken Roczen to ride a Suzuki in 2023, and that (from what I’m hearing) includes Ken Roczen himself. When Ken left the Paris Supercross with a solid win on his Genuine Honda CRF450R and spoke highly of the team, it appeared likely he would join forces with that squad in the U.S. as well. That team is owned by Australian Yarrive Konsky, but does compete in the U.S. as the Firepower Honda team, managed by Martin Davalos. Ken seemed ready to sign with Genuine Honda, but he did have an offer from HEP Motorsports Suzuki, and he owed that Suzuki team a test session. Well, turns out Ken really, really liked the bike! By last weekend, we heard Ken to Suzuki was the most likely scenario. There was one sticking point, though: Ken wants to keep his Red Bull sponsorship, but to do that, he can’t race a bike with other beverage logos on it. HEP is sponsored by Twisted Tea. What to do?

We’ve heard the team has spent the last week exploring the option of a second team semi just for Ken, so he can have a truck and bike covered in Progressive logos but not running Twisted Tea. The rest of the team riders will pit out of a Twisted Tea rig. Committing to a second rig just to land Ken shows just how serious this team is! No one has announced anything yet, but I think this is by far the most likely scenario.

I also think this creates the most buzz. Everyone remembers Ken’s roots on a Suzuki as a kid, and then his return in 2015–2016 with Soaring Eagle/Jimmy John’s RCH Suzuki, which culminated in a dominant Pro Motocross summer in 2016. Everyone likes to joke that Suzuki hasn’t updated its bike in decades, but a new-generation RM-Z450 debuted in 2018, so this is not the same bike Ken raced in ’16. Well, apparently, Ken really likes this one too! This creates the real wild-card scenario of the season, because we won’t see many big team switches or rookie debuts in 450 supercross this year. (Christian Craig moving up to the 450s with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna is about the only major move.) We will see a lot of movement for ’24, but Ken has owned the off-season this year, and a lot of people are going to be very enthusiastic to see him in familiar colors at Anaheim. That includes Ken himself!