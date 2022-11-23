As the countdown to the January 7 Anaheim 1 Supercross continues—45 days from today, for those counting—teams, riders, fans, industry and media members alike are anticipating the season-opening round. With only a few weeks remaining, most teams are finalizing their sponsorship deals around this time to head full speed into the final few weeks of preseason training before A1.
Team Solitaire is no different. The BluCru-backed team has a new look for the 2023 250SX West Region Championship. The team will remain on Yamaha YZ250F machines for 2023, but new riders—as well as a new title sponsor—will have the squad with a different look for the new season.
After a six-year relationship with Nuclear Blast records, Team Solitaire has announced its new title sponsor for the upcoming season: Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co.
This close-knit crew is known for keeping things spicy—between its fun riders on the track and its unique social media presence off the track—so to us, the relationship between the hot sauce company and the energetic squad should make for a perfect match. Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. has gained status in sports with deals that include NASCAR and UFC fighter Dustin Poirier.
Dominique Thury made his maiden run at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm event in October his debut with the team (although on a YZ125 two-stroke), as the German native will fill one of the two roster spots in ’23. It is rumored Canadian Cole Thompson (currently racing the Australian Supercross Championship with Craig Dack Racing Yamaha) will fill the other roster spot, but we will wait for an official announcement from the team on December 1. Since Thury's dog Bailey can scrub like no other, we fully expect him to be the team's official mascot. Team co-owners Chris Elliott and former racer and Racer X columnist Ryan Clark are anticipating the new season ahead.
Check out the team's badass video introduction below.
Learn more about Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. in the following press release from Team Solitaire:
Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. signs multi-year title sponsorship deal with Team Solitaire
When the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series kicks off in January, Team Solitaire will be on the line debuting their new title sponsor, Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co.
With all recipes developed, cooked, bottled, packaged, and distributed from their dedicated facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Canadian hot sauce company has grown at a rapid pace as of late with most notable journeys into NASCAR and a partnership with Dustin Poirier of the UFC.
Chris Elliott couldn’t be more excited to roll into Anaheim this January.
“This is a big deal for us, not only did we add a new title sponsor that we feel has a product that will be very well received by our industry…this is a company that has the same family vibes as our team and countless ties to us on a personal level being from my hometown in Canada,” said Elliott. “We cannot wait to get Heartbeat Hot Sauce into all our fans’ hands. We are looking forward to rolling up to the opener with not only an all-new look, but also for the first since 2020…a completely fresh roster of riders. That said it’s important for us to thank Nuclear Blast Records for their years of support and assure fans we will remain connected to the music industry.”
After debuting Dominique Thury at Red Bull Straight, his signing was confirmed for 2023 and the team is set to make their complete 2023 roster official December 1.
This will be the team’s 5th straight year running Yamahas.
About Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co.
Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. was founded in 2015. A hobby of making hot sauce for themselves at home quickly ignited into a full-fledged production company after word of mouth spread throughout their hometown of Thunder Bay and beyond. All their sauces are made with maximum flavor and balance in mind. Each sauce is bright, bold, healthy, and deliciously unique. They ferment their peppers using traditional methods before cooking them with a few simple, high-quality ingredients. They add no water, thickening agents or chemical preservatives of any kind making their sauce as natural as it gets. All their recipes are proudly developed, cooked, bottled, packaged, and distributed from their dedicated facility in the South Core of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The goal is to get Heartbeat Hot Sauce in to as many hands as possible, while maintaining our small batch process.