As the countdown to the January 7 Anaheim 1 Supercross continues—45 days from today, for those counting—teams, riders, fans, industry and media members alike are anticipating the season-opening round. With only a few weeks remaining, most teams are finalizing their sponsorship deals around this time to head full speed into the final few weeks of preseason training before A1.

Team Solitaire is no different. The BluCru-backed team has a new look for the 2023 250SX West Region Championship. The team will remain on Yamaha YZ250F machines for 2023, but new riders—as well as a new title sponsor—will have the squad with a different look for the new season.

After a six-year relationship with Nuclear Blast records, Team Solitaire has announced its new title sponsor for the upcoming season: Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co.

This close-knit crew is known for keeping things spicy—between its fun riders on the track and its unique social media presence off the track—so to us, the relationship between the hot sauce company and the energetic squad should make for a perfect match. Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. has gained status in sports with deals that include NASCAR and UFC fighter Dustin Poirier.

Dominique Thury made his maiden run at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm event in October his debut with the team (although on a YZ125 two-stroke), as the German native will fill one of the two roster spots in ’23. It is rumored Canadian Cole Thompson (currently racing the Australian Supercross Championship with Craig Dack Racing Yamaha) will fill the other roster spot, but we will wait for an official announcement from the team on December 1. Since Thury's dog Bailey can scrub like no other, we fully expect him to be the team's official mascot. Team co-owners Chris Elliott and former racer and Racer X columnist Ryan Clark are anticipating the new season ahead.