Our man Filthy Phil Nicoletti is deep into the grind toward Anaheim 1, as all signs point to him racing 250SX West for the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team. It between sessions where he visits the heart rate red zone and blacks out, Phil will take emails from you and provide the most honest answers in the paddock. Phil don't care!

Email Phil@racerxonline.com if you want in next week.

Filth - It's Mack up in the Great White North. Whats your opinion on the whole banning gas bikes by 2030 or whatever and having ebike only mx tracks. Do you think we will ever see ebike professional races for indoors and outdoors in the near future? Apologies if you been asked this 100 times already. Stay Philthy and keep it twisted @mack10moto

Mack,

I’m going to be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen. Now, making that happen by 2030 might be a bit of a stretch. I just look at how much the bikes have changed the past seven years until now. Yeah, they have changed for sure, but to take this next seven years and say everything will be electric? I don’t know! That to me seems like a bit of a long shot. But who know, I might be way out in left field. My 2015 JGR 450 wasn’t to far off of the 2022 model as far as innovation. Yeah, chassis and motor stuff had changed, but nothing to the leaps and bounds of a full electric bike. But like I said, I might be shot out. We could all be hearing crickets come A1 in 2030. You all better cheer and boo really loud because that's all we're gonna have.