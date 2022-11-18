Also, team photo shoots are happening and team media days are being planned. Plus, all the riders will visit Angel Stadium in the first week of December for media work with Feld Motorsports. In 2023, when you see a cool shot of Eli Tomac looking at the camera and saying “I’m Eli Tomac, and you’re watching Monster Energy Supercross on Peacock,” it will have been shot on December 6 at the stadium. Riders used to have to do this stuff at Anaheim 1, but Feld moved it up a month early to ease the stress. Riders are a ball of nerves at round one and don’t want to do extra media the weekend of the race!

The future is in focus. Rest, recovery and relaxation is over and now it’s back to the serious stuff in the run to January 7. It will be here before you know it.

Free Free Agents (Jason Weigandt)

It’s been very fun to watch Ken Roczen try different bikes and teams in the open, and that’s why I keep pushing that the sport needs a true “free agency” period like other stick and ball sports. Give the riders 10 days to test out in the open. Other leagues do it to create off-season buzz. It also can increase the value of an athlete, as teams get much more nervous and desperate when they see a player openly courted by someone else.

The only way this works, though, is for the league to mandate a free agency period. They take it very seriously in the big sports leagues, as any attempt to negotiate with a player before free agency time is labeled as tampering, and a team can be penalized with fines or even the loss of draft picks. Over in motorsports, without such restrictions, there’s no reason to wait. If it’s less stressful to sign next year’s rider or driver in March instead of waiting until October, you’re allowed to do it. But that means it has to be done in secret, because you’re talking to a rider currently under contract with someone else!

It impacts all racing, not just AMA supercross and motocross. The American Flat Track series is in the midst of some big changes in the SuperTwins Class. The rulebook has changed quite a bit over the years, ostensibly to slow down the purpose-built Indian FTR750 and help production-based bikes compete for wins. That creates a sliding scale of what bike and team are the best in the paddock—it can change with one new sentence in the rulebook. Also, there are heavy rumors than Indian, which has dominated the sport since coming online with that purpose-built race bike and a factory team in 2017—is going to pull back for 2023. Expect the brand to still support the sport with contingency, bikes and parts, but not a full-factory effort. Meanwhile, other bikes are becoming more competitive thanks to the rule changes.

Unfortunately, all this juicy gossip happens away from the fans. The off-season goes completely dark instead of creating extra series buzz. For example, two of the biggest stars in AFT, two-time SuperTwins Champion Briar Bauman and his wife, multi-time Singles race winner Shayna Texter-Bauman, rode for the factory Indian Motorcycle team in ’22. They’re soon to be free agents. Stay with Indian and take the support, albeit no longer at the factory level? Switch to a Yamaha? Maybe build a KTM twin? Could Shayna return to the Singles class on any number of 450 bikes? Maybe a star like Briar could get Harley to come back into the SuperTwins game with a full-factory effort. Or even some other brand. Or other sponsors. Unfortunately, not everyone knows that they’re available or what they’re even planning. That’s a loss for the fans and even other sponsors or teams that would love to come on board.

Think of Roczen’s situation. He’s (at least) talked to Genuine Honda, ClubMX, and HEP Suzuki. Do all three of these teams even reach out to Kenny if they don’t know, obviously and clearly, that he’s up for grabs? Genuine Honda would have known the situation because Kenny rides for them in WSX. But why would HEP even go to someone like Progressive asking for Ken Roczen money if they don’t even know he’s available?