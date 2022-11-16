Hill brothers Justin and Josh are set to compete side-by-side for Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM Racing for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Older Josh competed in AMA Supercross earlier this year as a fill-in for Benny Bloss but suffered a fractured hip and pelvis during qualifying at the Anaheim 3 Supercross that ended his season. He competed in the WSX (450cc) class of the FIM World Supercross Championship and finished fifth in the inaugural two-round series aboard a CDR Yamaha YZ450F.

Justin Hill was set to race the supercross season with Partzilla PRMX Racing Team but suffered a shoulder injury and missed the entire season. The #46’s last time behind an AMA gate was for the 2020 Salt Lake City 7 Supercross, when he finished ninth in the 450SX main event.

Now, for the first time ever, both brothers will be competing side-by-side on the same machinery under the same team. Dakota Tedder will remain the team manager for the squad in 2023. The full press release from Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM Racing is below:

Team Tedder / Monster Energy / Mountain Motorsports / KTM Racing Announces its 2023 Supercross Team, Brothers, Justin and Josh Hill

Team Tedder is excited to keep with its family racing tradition announcing brothers Josh Hill and Justin Hill will be joining Team Tedder for the 2023 Supercross season.

Josh Hill will be returning to Team Tedder for the 2023 450 Monster Energy Supercross, after his 2022 season was cut short by a racing injury. Josh is eager to get back out in 2023 and compete in the premier 450 division. Josh Hill is a former 450 Supercross winner with 11 podium standings. He recently represented Team Tedder in Brazil for an international expedition race called Areas Cross Brazil. According to Josh, “I’m really excited for the 2023 Monster energy Supercross series! Being back to familiar equipment, that I know is solid and competitive. Having my brother Josh on the team is very exciting and a lifelong dream of ours. I feel we’re going to be able to feed off each other in training and testing and push each other in a way we have never had the opportunity to do in the past.”

Justin Hill will be joining his brother on Team Tedder KTM equipment, also competing in the premier 450 Monster Energy Supercross Class. Justin was the Monster Energy Supercross 250 west coast champion of 2017 and has over 20 Supercross podium standings and 7 Supercross wins. In 2020, he placed 10th overall in the Monster Energy Supercross 450 class. Justin says, “Being out of the sport for all this time was very eye opening. Although I envisioned myself returning to racing, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to do it alongside my brother, and my 2017 championship mechanic Shawn Bell. That’s the dream lineup and Team Tedder made it happen!”

Keeping things within the family, retired Supercross rider, Dakota Tedder will head up the team as team manager. Dakota has raced in both the 250 and 450 Supercross classes before retiring in 2020. He is looking forward to another year of supporting returning rider Josh Hill and new rider Justin Hill for Team Tedder.

This year Team Tedder will continue to be sponsored by Monster Energy, Mountain Motorsports, KTM, Motul, Ogio, Dunlop, Renthal, Acerbis, Decal Works, SDG Components, and Twinair.

Follow along on Instagram as Team Tedder competes through the 2023 Supercross season:

Josh Hill: @joshhill75

Justin Hill: @justinhill46

Dakota Tedder: @dakota

Team Tedder: @_teamtedder

TEAM TEDDER

Team Tedder is a family racing team that operates with family values and is dedicated to the joys of Supercross and Motocross racing. Patriarch Matt Tedder and his five sons made up the Team Tedder roster from peewees through multiple AMA Amateur National Championships. Myles and Dakota Tedder continued on to race professionally in the Monster Energy Supercross series and AMA Outdoor professional series. Today, Team Tedder is a factory KTM supported racing team who have sponsored the likes of Jake Weimer, Nick Wey, and Martin Davalos. Keeping things family orientated, Team Tedder will be sponsoring both Hill brothers under the same tent and team for the first time in history.

New Sponsors for 2023

Team Tedder would like to welcome Mountain Motorsports and Motul as new sponsors for 2023. Mountain Motorsports is the premier off-road and water sports enthusiasts one-stop dealership. Motul provides top of its class best balance of performance and protection in motor oil and lubricants.