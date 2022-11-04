Madd Parts Kawasaki Announces Three Rider 2023 Supercross Team

The following press release is from Madd Parts Kawasaki:

Madd Parts Kawasaki inks deal with two new riders for the 2023 Supercross Season

Edwardsville, IL. – The International Supercross Race Team will make their entrance into the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series with a new 450SX roster. Recognized by their title sponsor, Madd Parts Kawasaki, the team is excited to announce the signing of Freddie Norén, John Short, and Bubba Pauli. The three-rider 450SX team will push to the line aboard the limited-edition Kawasaki KX450SR motorcycles with the continued support from their partnership with Kawasaki and Jonesboro Cycle & ATV.

“We’re approaching our sixth consecutive year with undoubtedly our best line-up yet, to say we’re excited about this season would be an understatement,” said Ryan Koontz, Team Manager. “We’re a rider-owned team [Bubba Pauli] and it’s always been important that we grow at a steady and comfortable pace. The addition of such notable and respected riders like Freddie and John is our next step forward to solidifying ourselves as a competitive team in this series.”

Team captain, Bubba Pauli, has worked hard towards building a reputable team. “We’re blessed to have grown over the past five seasons and head into the 2023 with a solid crew of riders, mechanics, and other personnel. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Freddie and John, so, to work alongside those two is an honor,” says Pauli. “The past several years we’ve worked with riders who went onto have their career best seasons and I believe with this crew we will all help each other achieve more career bests.”

Freddie concluded another impressive season, scoring two top 10 overall Pro Motocross finishes and five top 15 finishes in Supercross with 14th and 23rd in the Championships. Norén brings vast experience to the team with his several seasons as a factory rider on some reputable teams. “I’m really excited to be working with the Madd Parts Kawasaki Team for the upcoming 2023 Supercross season. I’m looking forward to getting on the Kawasaki and working with all the great sponsors the team has. I’m confident this will be my best Supercross season yet,” says Norén.

John Short decided late in the season to switch from the 250 to the 450. He quickly proved he was a contender in the premier class, making the main event in his first attempt and following it up with two more. “This will be an entirely new experience for me entering the 450 class for a full season and I’m ready for the challenge. I’m grateful to get an opportunity to go racing with the Madd Parts Kawasaki team where there are driven people that are willing to work together to achieve our goals,” says Short.

With the support of two additional premier partners, Big Buildings Direct and Ronnie Prado Company, the team will continue building its strong brand of professionalism and determination to compete against the highest caliber athletes and teams in the sport. The riders will be outfitted in Circuit Equipment Reflex gear, an international brand that is launching in the U.S. in 2023. The team will also be backed by these great partners; Brothers Jerky, Pirelli, Blud Lubricants, Mx-Tech Suspension, Top Secret Designs, Dedicated Ride Co., Devol, 1Gripper, 6D helmets, EKS Brand, Luxon, Motostar Wheels, Rekluse, DID, Tapped Moto, Grant’s Siding, Bolt Hardware, Twin Air, MotoTape, Cardinal Revenue Solutions.